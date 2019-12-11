SUNRISE SUMMIT — At 2 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 12, the Trojan wrestling squad will be pumped up and ready to wrestle in front of their peers in the Hampshire High gymnasium against Northern.
Having a chance to hit the mat in front of a packed house is something that only comes around once a year and this season, it just so happens to kickstart the 2019-20 campaign.
“To me its not that big of a deal wrestling in front of the school, but I hate that it’s the first match of the season,” said Coach Ed Hardinger.
“But I guess we might as well break in the new season in front of some spectators.”
Although the atmosphere will be loud in support of the guys wearing green, Coach Hardinger doesn’t feel like it matters one way or another to his kids performance if the gym is packed with a flurry of Trojan supporters.
“Especially since we are going up against a good team, it doesn’t matter that much,” said Hardinger.
Although weigh-ins are yet to be official for the upcoming match against the Northern Huskies, there are some weight classes that should be filled by the following individuals.
Senior Ben Lambert will hold down the 285-pound class, Seth Dunham at 220, freshman Jacob Staub at 195, senior Raymond Buckler III at 182, junior Wes Landis at 170, junior Grant Landis at 160, Jacob Thompson at 152, Levi Richman at 145, Tavis Buckley at 138, Dillon Chambers at 132, and Gabe Hamm or Miguel Elmer at 106.
“We are young, we have a lot of weight classes covered, which is nice, but we are not very good in terms of experience,” Coach Hardinger stated bluntly.
“We have talent, but they are a bunch of 1st and 2nd year wrestlers.”
In terms of kids to watch out for this week, Hardinger pointed at the twins on his team.
“Both the Landis brothers have gotten stronger and better, as well as Miguel.”
This Saturday the Trojans head to Keyser to compete in the Kiwanis Tournament which starts at 10 a.m. Last season Hampshire finished in 2nd place behind the host team. o
