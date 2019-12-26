Trojans muzzle Huskies 51-31 for 3rd win of the season
SUNRISE SUMMIT — What a difference a year makes.
In his 2nd season at the helm, coach Danny Alkire’s Trojans have matched last year’s win total (3) all before the big fat man with the long white beard slides down the chimney.
Last season, the Huskies lit up the scoreboard defeating Hampshire 71-50, but this season the script was flipped as Hampshire dominated defensively from start to finish winning comfortably 51-31.
“The hustle on defense is where we want it,” Coach Alkire stated after the game.
“The determination and the desire defensively is what’s pulling us along right now.”
As Coach Alkire alluded to, the defense has improved markedly.
Starting from the opening tipoff the Trojans utilized a full court press, which flustered the Huskies as they struggled to dribble down the court due to relentless pressure.
The suffocating defense created multiple turnovers, which allowed the Trojans to score 12 points before the Huskies made a single basket.
“I was hoping we could get up quick like that, and we put a lot of emphasis on it,” Alkire explained referring to his press.
In fact, the defense was so stingy on Saturday it allowed only 1 field goal in the 2nd quarter, holding Northern without a basket for 6 minutes and 40 seconds.
Hampshire led by double-digits throughout the game leading 20-10 at the end of the 1st quarter and 31-12 entering intermission. The domination continued in the 2nd half as Hampshire led 43-23 at the end of the 3rd quarter and then wrapped up the game with the score of 51-31 as guys on the end of the bench saw significant action.
This was Hampshire’s first win over Northern since the 2015-16 season, when the Trojans won 69-51 in Accident, Md.
‘Smooth’ Drew Keckley was the top point-getter for the Trojans, scoring 6 field goals for a total of 13 points while his reliable sidekick Trevor Sardo finished the game nailing three 3-pointers for a total of 9 points.
“Those two work really well together. They have different aspects of the game that they do well, which is a good thing,” stated Alkire.
“They both shoot the ball well, but Trevor is one-hundred miles per hour while Drew plays more composed.”
Also scoring for the Trojans were Seth Eaton who finished with 8 points and Caleb Cannon who scored 5.
For the Huskies Ryan Harvey led the team with 11 points while Mason Brenneman had 8.
The only blemish on the season so far is a loss on the road last week against Spring Mills 44-37.
Coach Alkire feels the team should be undefeated but shouldered the responsibility for the loss.
“It is my fault we lost that game. I didn’t make the needed adjustments in the 2nd half.”
Drew Keckley led the team with 18 points while Christian Hicks tossed in 12 points.
Although Hampshire is off to its best start since 2014, the Trojans still need to improve in certain areas including offensively and their physicality under the basket.
“We are physical at times but what we are not doing is holding our ground and driving them back,” explained Alkire.
Next up for the Hampshire Trojans (3-1) is a home game against sectional rival Washington on Monday Dec. 30 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. o
