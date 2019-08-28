WINCHESTER – The one word to take away from the 2nd scrimmage against John Handley was improvement. That was the word around the locker room after the scrimmage and that was the word in the stands as the Trojan fans shuffled to their cars for a return voyage back to the mountain state.
By all accounts, from scrimmage 1 to scrimmage 2, the Trojans did improve.
First of all, there was improvement on the offense, highlighted by Christian Hicks catching a TD ball thrown by QB Tra Bryson.
Second there was improvement on the defense highlighted by linebacker Barret See punching the ball free and a gang of Trojan tacklers ready to pounce and recover the fumble.
There was improvement in team morale as several kids began to show some swagger and enjoy themselves on the football field after making big plays. There was improvement from the newly put together coaching staff as well, with play calls coming in smoother and the execution of plays more crisp and timely.
Was everything perfect? Well no, but let’s not overlook the fact that Handley is a good team.
“I thought there were a lot of positives compared to last week,” said Head Coach Aaron Rule.
“We are still coming together as a team, but we got to learn to finish. Our drive at the end of plays is just not there so that is one thing we will continue to work on.”
Offensively Coach Rule feels like the team is just 1 or 2 blocks away from springing big plays while on the defensive side of the football the most glaring issue has been tackling. The rules of the SSAC prohibit contact early in the preseason, therefore, poor tackling is often the result of lack of experience trying to tackle a live human being.
“Defensively we are in position, however, we simply are not finishing,” said Coach Rule.
“We were pleased with where guys were getting to on defense but our finishing has to get better.”
Handley’s first team offense had no problem dissecting the Trojan defense early on as they scored 2 touchdowns on their first 3 plays, however, as the scrimmage went along, there were signs of improvement as the defense learned to adjust their pursuit angle to account for the wicked speed of the Judges.
While the catch by Christian Hicks in the endzone for a Hampshire touchdown was the highlight offensively, perhaps the best play all day was when Tra Bryson tossed the pigskin in the air deep down the Hampshire sidelines and Trevor ‘soft-hands’ Sardo fought off a defender and came down with the football.
Once again this young Trojan squad should take another step towards improvement this Friday night when they square up against the Preston Knights in Sunrise Summit.o
