The pursuit for the Gary Crane Cup will culminate with the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort this Tuesday, October 8. The festivities kick off at 12:30 with a free lunch in the resort dining room, and the first tee times follow at approximately 1p.m. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $25. After the round, we will award the Crane Cup to both a net and a gross champion. A total of 16 golfers have played in at least three qualifiers and are eligible to win the Cup for 2019.
Whether you are playing for the Cup or not, come on out and join us for a free lunch and a relaxing round of golf at one of the truly great courses you will find anywhere in West Virginia. Capon Springs features the best of both worlds. It offers all the amenities of modern courses, but it has an old-time charm that is sure to please all who play there.
Jump Start Basketball Clinic
Plans are complete for our seventh annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades 3-8. The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, November 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the HHS gym. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, and will be split into two sessions. Grades 3 and 4 will meet from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., followed by grades 5-8 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10.
Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.
To register for the clinics, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at HHS the day of the clinic.
Jump Start is a great way to get prepared for our upcoming youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the Intermediate Basketball League. Don’t miss this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are now being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4-15. The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices three nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing on the new conference center at Hampshire Park. Asbestos was found in the paint on the roof of the present dining hall, and Mainline Corporation from Buckhannon removed the roof and disposed of the contaminated materials. H&H Excavating from Augusta has begun the process of demolishing the remainder of the building and hauling away all the debris. After demolition is completed, we will employ an excavator to level and compact the building site.
Pioneer Pole Buildings from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, has set dates to begin construction of the shell for the new conference center. They will deliver the materials on Wednesday, October 2, and they are set to drill the holes and start building on October 7. Construction is expected to take ten to fourteen days. Once the shell is finished, we will employ a local contractor, yet to be determined, to complete the work on the interior of the facility.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including all types of meetings, receptions, camps, holiday celebrations, and conferences. If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this fall. These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The park will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $38, which is a considerable savings from the normal $68 admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at (304) 822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you.
