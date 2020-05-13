The most challenging part of ranking the best teams in the history of Hampshire County was figuring out who to exclude from the Top 10. In no particular order, here are the teams that received honorable mention.
- Hampshire girls basketball 2001 (state semifinalist)
- Hampshire boys basketball 1996 (No. 1 in state power index)
- Hampshire girls cross country 2015 (3rd at states)
- Hampshire girls track 2000 (3rd at states)
- Capon Bridge basketball 1957 (sectional champs)
- Romney baseball 1953 (state runner-up)
- Hampshire boys cross country 1998 (state runner-up)
- Hampshire boys track 1974 (state runner-up)
- Hampshire girls soccer 2019 (sectional champs)
- Hampshire football 2000 (8-3, first Trojan playoff appearance)
This list is extremely intriguing and shows the rich depth of high quality sports teams in Hampshire County history. The best way for me to explain the reasoning as to why these teams did not end up on the list will be discussed on my next podcast of The Nick & Nittany Show. I will break down how I went about ranking the Top 10, then give reasoning on why certain teams made the list and others were relegated to the realms of honorable mention. Check out The Nick & Nittany Show to be published later this week on the Hampshire Review website or on Apple Podcasts.
