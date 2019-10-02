CUMBERLAND — Last week the Hampshire girls competed in the Progressive PT invite in Cumberland and came away with a 3rd place finish. But perhaps the bigger story for the Trojans is the loss of their top runner Jadyn Judy for the rest of the season due to a leg injury.
“The loss of one of our top runners is always a gut punch. But we have a good group of leaders on our girls team and they are keeping the others motivated moving forward,” said Head Coach Bill Lipps.
Although the girls were without Judy, Coach Lipps was still pleased with the performance. “They had a tough start and still fought hard to finish in 3rd place,” said Lipps.
For the girls the team results were 1st Preston, 2nd Musselman, 3rd Hampshire, 4th Frederick, 5th Frankfort, 6th Northern Garrett, 7th St. James, 8th Spring Mills, 9th Martinsburg, 10th Smithsburg.
Individually for Hampshire, Danielle Davis 12th (22:22), Alex Kile 23rd (22:55), Emalee Bradley 25th (22:59), Maggie Odom 33rd (23:12), Deidra Haines 35th (23:20), Jada Fout 45th (23:45), Kaitlyn Dice 60th (24:28).
On the boys side the Trojans were missing several runners but they still managed to finish in the top 10.
For the boys the team results were 1st Preston, 2nd Williamsport, 3rd Frankfort, 4th Spring Mills, 5th Allegany, 6th Smithsburg, 7th St. Maria Goretti, 8th Frederick, 9th Musselman, and 10th Hampshire.
Individually for Hampshire, Chris Lucas 3rd (16:36), Andrew Dorsey 21st (17:46), Dennis Davis 80th (20:11), Chris Curry 81st (20:13), Jeff Combs 125th (22:31), Gabe Hamm 131st (23:06).
“For the boys to finish in the top 10 was good for the team we put on the course,” explained Lipps.
While Hampshire hopes to improve given the health situation, there is a bright spot on the horizon as they host the Buffalo Wild Wings invitational this weekend on Sunrise Summit, which starts at 11 a.m.
“We expect to run strong. Barring any further injuries we should have full teams with the exception of one boy runner,” stated Lipps.
