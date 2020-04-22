The 1964 Romney baseball squad finished the season with a 12-1 overall record with the only loss coming in the state championship game. A 1-loss season and a runner-up finish certainly merit a spot on the Top 10 list, especially when they knocked off Marsh Fork 5-4, the odds on favorite to win the title.
Had the 3-class system been in place back in 1964, Romney would have been crowned state champs.
Perhaps John Fleek, a senior classmate and Review Correspondent in 1964, explained it best:
“This combining of all classes of schools seems to be one of the faults of the State Tournament, because it almost automatically eliminates a small school. Also ruining a small team’s chances, in fact, any team’s, is the playing of the tournament in two days. Since three games must be played, there is a terrible strain on players and it takes a strong pitching staff and an iron-horse team to compete. However, we can do little about this and though it may have cost us a championship, we should be proud of our team for the tremendous effort they put forth and the fine finish they made.
Romney came into the tournament as an underdog, but defeated Sherman 4-3. They then downed tournament favorite Marsh Fork 5-4. The 13th victory, though, was not a lucky one, as the Pioneers failed in the end against a powerful Huntington team. The score in the championship contest was 6-1 and Romney settled for a final 12-1 record.
Their bid for a state baseball championship and undefeated season came up one game short, but members of the 1964 Romney Pioneers team still find joy and pride in their accomplishment.
From the June 10, 1964, Hampshire Review:
The Romney Pioneers led by Coach Bob Sirk traveled to Parkersburg last Thursday to compete in the twentieth annual State Championship tournament. The 2-day affair was composed of eight teams. The pairings were as follows:
Region 8-Huntington (19-4) vs. Region 2-St. Mary’s (14-5)
Region 3-Monongah (18-5) vs. Region 5- Ronceverte (13-0)
Region 6-Marsh Fork (14-4) vs. Region 1-Wellsburg (20-3)
Region 7-Sherman (19-3) vs. Region 4-Romney (10-0)
***
The trip carried great meaning for the Romney boys. This would be the school’s last hurrah. The final graduating class had received its diplomas the week before. In August, Hampshire High was to open its doors, bringing together Romney’s and Capon Bridge’s students in one countywide high school.
But what they could not know is that over the years the same fate would befall 5 of the other 7 schools in the tournament. Ronceverte, the other unbeaten team going in, went next, becoming part of Greenbrier East in 1968; Wellsburg was 1 of 4 schools that closed a year later to form Brooke.
The 1970s saw Marsh Fork swallowed up into Liberty in Raleigh County; Monongah consolidated into North Marion at the end of that decade. Even giant Huntington merged with East Huntington in 1996 to create a new, bigger Huntington High.
Only St. Mary’s (Class A, Pleasants County) and Sherman (Class A, Boone) remain.
***
Huntington was easily the biggest school in the field and Marsh Fork had finished second the year before. But, in their own minds, the Pioneers were not underdogs.
“I knew we could win it,” said Jim Woodson, who started in right field as a senior. “We were the best team out there as far as I was concerned.”
Charlie See, the junior shortstop, explained it this way.
“In tournament play you have to have a little bit of attitude, a little bit of swagger, or by the time you get in the game it’s almost over. We had a little bit of that.”
The team had played together, high school and summer ball, for years. The Pioneers had most of the team back from a squad that just missed the state playoffs the year before, losing the regional title to Keyser.
“That was a time when you had to have a spotless record to even qualify,” See said.
The Romney record was spotless, but a rainy, cold spring had cut the number of victories down to 10.
***
Looking on the optimistic side, Romney fans can say, however, that the Pioneers are double A champions since Huntington is a triple A school.
***
“Everybody was thrown in together,” said Ron Combs, a senior who pitched the second game.
West Virginia first crowned a high school baseball champion in 1940, Fairview, and then none until the end of World War II when Weir beat Parkersburg in 1945.
Romney’s trip was part of the single-class format that lasted until 1976, when Class AAA was split from classes A-AA. Since 1984 each class has had its own champion.
“I remember them saying there’s over 3,000 students in Huntington,” See recalled. “We had maybe 500 students at best in Romney.”
The senior class photo for 1964 shows a group of just under 150.
“There were 512 schools in the state of West Virginia that year and we were No. 2,” said Bernie Hott, a reserve junior outfielder. “That’s not bad.”
***
“We had to play three games in 24 hours,” recounted Jerry Mezzatesta, the senior catcher. “That’s very tough to do.”
***
The following day at 2:15 Romney met Marsh Fork (15-4) in the semi-final round. This time the Pioneers had to be content with the visiting team role, whereas the night before they had been the home team. However, this proved to matter little, as Romney won 5-4 and advanced to the championship game.
***
“The Blue and Gray” was a point of special pride for the boys. Their uniforms, which Mezzatesta remembers as being perhaps 20 years old, were in tatters.
“We had to keep sewing them up,” he said. A patch his grandmother put in the crotch of his uniform didn’t hold, so, “Finally I had to get safety pins.”
See recalled that the school wouldn’t provide new uniforms because the team wouldn’t exist after the playoffs.
RHS Principal Robert Calvert went so far as to put a notice in the Hampshire Review the day before the tournament saying that no fund-raisers were necessary for the team’s trip to state. The school had sufficient funds for the travel, he said, and made a point of mentioning the uniforms.
“Arrangements have also been made to insure that every player who takes the field in Parkersburg will have a presentable and adequate uniform,” the front-page item said.
The arrangement, See recalls, was a suggestion that they could borrow Capon Bridge’s uniforms, which were newer and in better shape, for the trip.
“Of course they were orange and black, so we said no,” See recalled. “We decided we wanted to play in what got us there.”
***
From then on it was Ron Combs’ job to hold the Marsh Forkmen. He retired the first six men in order but in the third inning Jerry Combs singled and went to third on an error. He then scored on a sacrifice fly. The next batter followed with a long drive to left, but John Fields made a fine catch to retire the side. Romney’s final run came as Ron Combs singled and scored on errors in the sixth.
Marsh Fork came back in the sixth to score on a double and an error. Their final run came in the seventh. Ron Combs fanned the first batter but walked the next. The following batter doubled, scoring a run.
David Carl then came in for Combs. He intentionally walked the first batter he faced and then retired the final two opponents on an infield popup and an infield out.
***
Carl had barely 15 hours rest when Sirk put him back in to finish the game. They didn’t record such a statistic in 1964, but the inning would have been a save in modern baseball scorekeeping.
That evening, Carl would take the mound once again, his second starting effort and third game in less than 24 hours.
***
Ron Combs was the winner and Jim Clay the loser. The win brought Ron’s record to 3-0.
Doug Freeland and Don Wade each had two hits for Romney, with Wade batting in two runs and Freeland scoring two.
It might be noted that Marsh Fork errors proved to be the difference as Romney had only one earned run, while all of Marsh Fork’s were earned.
While Jerry Combs was a slow curve baller for Marsh Fork, Bob Hale of Huntington was a blazing fastballer. His pitching plus better hitting and field, in face a better team, resulted in Romney’s sole defeat of the year. At least the Pioneers can say, though that they lost to a better team and not a weaker one, for losing to the latter is inexcusable, while earning the right to play a good team is praiseworthy — win or lose.
Hale struck out ten of the Blue and Gray, while walking only one and allowing only five hits.
***
“I had never seen anybody pitch that fast of a fastball,” Cain recalled with a laugh. “I’ll never forget; I batted second.”
Hale unleashed his first pitch to Cain, which blew past him and the umpire called a strike.
“I stepped out of the batter’s box and looked at the ump and said, ‘I think that sounded a little low to me.’”
See still remembered Hale too. “He was an all-state pitcher and it really wasn’t a ballgame.”
***
Dave Carl, who started for Romney, obviously had just not had enough rest from the game the night before.
In each of the first two innings, he gave up one run and then came the fated third inning.
Tim Speakee, an all tournament choice, singled and scored on a triple. The next batter reached first on an error, scoring the runner on third. Don Wade, Chub Cain and Charlie See executed a double play, but the following batter doubled and Sherman Curry followed with a home run – the first against Romney this year.
***
“David tried to pitch the third game and his arm was just worn out,” Mezzatesta said. “Johnny Fields came in.”
“He got tired, but he was a heck of a ballplayer,” Woodson echoed, then speculated: “I believe we would have won it if it hadn’t been the coach pitching the same guy every game.”
***
After 45 years, the memories can be bittersweet. Not only was it the last hurrah for Romney High, but it was the last high school baseball in the county for a few years.
The new Hampshire High didn’t field a team in 1965, despite having 3 starters and 5 reserves back from the second-place team in the state.
Maybe it was a case of tough finances for a new school. Maybe it was the lack of a field at HHS or no desire to have the new Hampshire team play at the old Romney field.
“So many reasons,” Mezzatesta said, “but none of them made any sense to me.”
But that doesn’t detract from the joy and pride.
“I wanted to be the state champion,” Mezzatesta said. “After we got back home, it took a while before I realized how great an accomplishment it was. It wasn’t about one person. It was about what each of us did to contribute.” o
