At the beginning of the year, the Review took a look at some Hampshire athletes and teams — and one big coaching opening — and wondered how they would fare in 2019.
Well, the 2019 sports season was record-breaking for a couple of Trojans, and pretty good for a couple of teams with trips to state tournaments and sectional championships. Here are the answers to the 5 sports questions we asked on Jan. 2.
We asked: Can John Hicks break the state record in discus?
What happened: The record books were rewritten on the morning of Saturday, April 20, when John Hicks sent a discus the distance of 190 feet, 1 inch to shatter the state record. Hicks out-performed the previous record set by Christian Buckley of Poca who recorded a throw of 186 feet, 9 inches.
Hicks set a goal for himself to become the best ever in West Virginia history and he accomplished that goal. On top of setting the state record, Hicks won the state championship again, winning the title back-to-back. Hicks has continued his track and field career and he is getting prepared for his freshman season throwing discus for the Liberty Flames.
We asked: Can Dustin Swisher win the state championship with an undefeated record?
What happened: On Saturday Feb. 23, the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington erupted in applause as Dustin Swisher raised his right arm proudly into the air upon winning back-to-back state championships, a first in Hampshire High wrestling history.
The senior superstar completed a remarkable career going undefeated with a record of (45-0) while establishing a 60 match win streak dating back to January
of 2018. Swisher decided to continue his wrestling career and currently competes at Minot State in North Dakota.
We asked: Is this the year girls soccer breaks the curse and wins sectional?
What happened: For the 1st time in Hampshire High history the Trojan girls soccer team (17-1-1) won the AAA sectional championship defeating Jefferson 3-2 on Rannells Field on Thursday, Oct. 24. Ironically, the only blemish on the 2019 regular season record for Hampshire was a 4-1 loss the previous week against Jefferson.
Hampshire went on to play Hedgesville in the Region II title game but was upended by the Eagles 5-0.
In addition to setting the best regular season record, it was also the first time a Trojan landed on the first team for all-state as Emma Shreve took home the honors.
We asked: Who will take over as head coach of the Hampshire Trojans football team?
What happened: On Monday, Feb. 4, the board unanimously approved the hiring of Aaron Rule, an assistant coach from Poca High School. Rule replaced Hampshire’s longest-tenured coach, Darren Grace, who stepped down from the position in early December 2018.
Prior to Poca, Rule spent 2 years working under Grace.
Rule’s inaugural season at the helm was full of struggles as the Trojans failed to win a game going 0-10 on the season.
Perhaps the highlight of the season was the narrow home loss in overtime against Spring Mills, a team that made the AAA playoffs. With a full offseason ahead of him, Coach Rule looks to improve upon the 2019 season as kids commit to offseason conditioning and weight room workouts.
We asked: Will the girls cross country team finish top 3 in state?
What happened:
The Trojan girls took 8th place at states with a total of 195 points. With their top runner Jadyn Judy sidelined due to a season ending injury, Hampshire was still able to pull off the regional championship but finishing top 3 at states became nearly an impossible task.
Danielle Davis was the top Trojan harrier finishing 30th overall, Alex Kile 34th, Maggie Odom 49th, Katie Dice 54th, Jada Fout 61st, Deidra Haines 65th and Emalee Bradley 81st. o
