SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule's hiring brought major changes to the landscape of the Trojan football staff as several former assistants retired or accepted new coaching opportunities elsewhere.
The first man to jump on board under the new regime was Trevor Largent, a 6th and 7th grade social studies teacher at Capon Bridge Middle School. Officially this will be Trevor’s 1st year coaching football, however, he does have experience playing for the Trojans as a wide receiver from 2010-2013. In addition Trevor has been in the dugout coaching kids as part of Romney Post 91’s baseball squad during the summer and in the winter Largent has a whistle in hand coaching Bobcat basketball at the middle school.
Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule shared his thoughts on hiring Largent.
“Trevor’s name came highly recommended by former staff members,” said Rule.
“He is a young guy that will bring a lot of energy to the team and is very vibrant when coaching the kids. Also he is familiar with a lot of these guys especially those playing summer ball for Romney.”
Trevor has a tall task at hand as the QB group he inherits is young and inexperienced, however, he does have knowledge of each candidate especially Alex Hott and Tra Bryson who are both members of the Post 91 baseball squad.
Another tall task falls on the lap of assistant coach Koty Hix who will be working with the offensive and defensive lines. Koty played football at Lindsey Wilson College as a guard on the offensive line from 2016-2018 and at Murray State University from 2013-2015. Hix will be a great fit for the Trojans as the style of offense he is familiar with matches Coach Rule’s offensive playbook schemes.
Greg Gunter will also be teaching footwork and technique on the line of scrimmage as he acclimates himself back into coaching.
“Coach Gunter has had 7 years prior experience coaching in South Carolina before being called to be a minister and this is an avenue for him to get his foot back in the door of coaching,” said Coach Rule.
“Koty and Gunter will be working hand in hand on the line of scrimmage. I believe Gunter’s experience combined with Koty’s knowledge will be a great fit as we bring guys along.”
The responsibilities of the RB’s offensively and the LB’s defensively will fall on the shoulders of Brian Phillips.
“Coach Phillips has experience coaching football at several different levels and I like the experience he will bring to Hampshire football, especially since he knows the type of kids we have in the area,” explained Coach Rule.
Most recently Coach Phillips was an assistant at Martinsburg from 2008-2013, and needless to say, working within a program that has a long history of success can only benefit the Trojan players. Phillips also spent time coaching high school football in Pennsylvania at James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg.
The lone returning assistant coach to the staff is Jacob Pike who will remain with the WR’s offensively and the LB’s defensively. As a holdover from the previous regime, Pike has a firm grip and understanding of the Trojan players.
“I was so happy that Coach Pike agreed to stay on,” said Rule. “He and I coached together when I was here previously as an assistant and we both know what we expect from the kids and from each other.”
The final coaching spot was filled by Dale Myers who fills a unique role within the Hampshire football program as Character Coach.
“My role on the team is to observe at practice and be with the team on game day,” explained Coach Myers.
“Also I will be observing practices and games and finding ways to connect with the coaches and players, which involves encouraging, challenging, and providing care where needed.”
Coach Myers has played and coached sports throughout his life while also serving in the ministry since 1993.
The Trojan football team is undergoing physical contact this week in practice to prepare for Friday night’s scrimmage against James Wood in Sunrise Summit with kickoff at 6 p.m. o
