Nation named RMS Cheer Coach
Jennifer Nation as Cheerleading Coach at Romney Middle effective for the remainder of the season.
Hampshire Trojan Scarf
The Hampshire boys soccer team is selling scarves. These are 62” long x 7” wide. Made with premium HD Knit. Perfect for Trojan fans of all sports – not sport specific. These are double sided with Hampshire on one side and Trojans on the other. Scarves are $20 each. Contact a member of the boys soccer team to get your scarf.
15th Annual 5K Jingle Run results
5K RACE -- 1. G Ferguson 17:12; 2. E Pyles 17:25; 3. A Sanders 18:53; 4. C Cimaglia 19:13; 5. Z Dalonges 19:40; 6. K Niland 19:46; 7. L Sell 19:53; 8. J Eary 20:10; 9. L Duncan 20:15; 10. J Ridgel 20:32; 11. D Getz 20:45; 12. T Dolchan 21:05; 13. J Griffith 21:10; 14. T Umstead 21:13; 15. C Barnes 21:20; 16. M Septoff 21:33; 17. B Ferguson 22:18; 18. L Orndorf 23:01; 19. G Grose 23:39; 20. Z Septoff 23:54; 21. P Umstead 23:59; 22. T Sites 24:04; 23. E Craddock 24:11; 24. B Jacobs 24:21; 25. C DeVore 24:50; 26. H Umstead 24:53; 27. B Lipps 25:03; 28. N Zimmerman 25:17; 29. S Helle 25:20; 30. M Duncan 25:37; 31. O Helmick 25:57; 32. C Sell 26:24; 33. R Shirey 26:37; 34. M Baniak 26:49; 35. J Helle 26:50; 36. S Jacobs 27:02; 37. E Slayman 27:39; 38. R Sensabaugh 27:56; 39. N Bensley 28:01; 40. L Helle 28:05; 41. E Jackson 28:48; 42. N Bowling 28:52; 43. H Guthrie 29:53; 44. A Kubin 30:01; 45. H Stanton 30:49; 46. A Sensabaugh 30:59; 47. C DelSignore 30:59; 48. M Niland 31:58; 49. T Jackson 32:24; 50. R Jackson 33:00; 51. A Digon 33:07; 52. N Lange 33:23; 53. K Smouse 33:24; 54. D Ouellette 33:38; 55. K Slayman 33:47; 56. E Crowe 34:04; 57. M Griffith 35:31; 58. B Brotemarkle 35:45; 59. R Zimmerman 37:43; 60. J Slayman 37:45; 61. B Mills 40:49; 62. M Mills 40:50;
Pirates come up short against East Hardy
The Paw Paw boys basketball team lost a road game at East Hardy last week 74-44. The Cougars led throughout the contest with leads of 23-11, 43-20, 56-26, and 74-44 at the conclusion of each quarter.
Coby Ridgeway led the way with 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Dylan Moreland added 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.
Logan King, Dalton Kasekamp, and Johnny Rodriguez all finished the game with 4 points. For East Hardy Christian Dove was the leading scorer with 14 points.
