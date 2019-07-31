Romney Post 91 captures awkward area championship
KINGWOOD — The lads from Post 91 only needed 1 win in the American Legion area tournament to capture the crown, and Romney ransacked Berkeley 8-2 to get the job done.
Originally Post 91 was supposed to play Moorefield in game 1 of the double-elimination tournament, however, the squad from Hardy County claimed they could not field a team thus forfeiting postseason play and giving Romney a bye to the next round.
After defeating Kingwood 3-2 in a first round matchup, Berkeley Post 14 could not solve Romney’s magician on the mound as Zack Whitacre puzzled the kids from the Eastern Panhandle allowing only 2 runs in 7 innings.
“Zack right now is in tip-top shape,” said Post 91 Head Coach Josh Crawford.
“He is playing the best ball I have ever seen him play.”
In addition to snagging a victory on the rubber, Zack went 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI and scoring 2 runs, highlighted by his theft of home plate in the bottom of the 4th inning to give Post 91 a 7-2 advantage.
The best defensive play of the game was made in the top of the 7th inning when Kyle Farmer of Berkeley smacked a ball deep into foul territory and Romney leftfielder Chandler Rhodes tracked it down and made a diving catch, a la Jim Edmonds, to thwart any conceivable comeback by Post 14.
“Man can he run down the ball in the outfield,” said Coach Crawford with a smile.
“He has been a great asset for our team this year and has hit the ball really well.”
As a team Romney finished with a total of 9 hits. Hampshire’s Eli Hott went 2-for-3 at the plate while former Trojan and future Frostburg State ballplayer Tristan Everett finished with 1 hit. Keyser’s Morgan Little added 1 hit and 2 RBI while Potomac State’s Tobin Cain and Foster Conis each finished with 1 hit and 1 run.
With the win Romney advanced to the championship game while Berkeley and Kingwood faced off in an elimination match for the right to advance.
On Friday afternoon at Preston High School, Berkeley defeated Kingwood 8-4 to setup a rematch on Friday night against Romney.
After driving 2+ hours and going through pregame warm-ups, Romney was informed that Berkeley decided to forfeit the game for reasons as clear as mud.
“Any championship is a good championship,” explained Coach Crawford.
“Berkeley had to do what they had to do, but we are not worried about it, we are just focused on this week.”
This week could be historic for the Post 91 program as they host the state tournament at Potomac State with more than enough talent on the roster to win their first state title.
Coach Crawford said the preparation for this week will remain the same.
“We will continue to do things the way we have been doing them all season, using our speed and quickness on the base paths and backing up our pitching with solid defensive play.”
The American Legion State Tournament festivities began last night at a banquet held at Potomac State featuring former MLB pitcher and Cumberland native Aaron Laffey as keynote speaker.
Play begins today for Romney (28-8) as they take on Wheeling Post 1 with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. Romney and Wheeling split a double header two weeks ago with Post 91 winning 11-1 and Post 1 winning 5-1. If Romney defeats Wheeling they will play against the winner of Morgantown and Elkins on Thursday at 4 p.m.
For the full schedule and tournament updates, follow Nick Carroll on Facebook or on twitter @NickCarroll_.
