The win gave Sherman his first Professional Bowlers Association Tour title. Greene won her only PWBA title in the 2015 PWBA Lincoln Open, but has suspended her professional bowling career to attend law school.
Battling what PBA competitor and FloBowling analyst Brad Miller called “an insane amount of hook,” the final game of match play involved a nerve-wracking contest of strikes and splits among the top four teams. In the end, it was a 248 game by Sherman and a 192 by Greene that overtook the first- and second-place teams with an 8,873 pinfall total for 20 games to claim the $20,000 first prize.
AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois and Erin McCarthy of Omaha finished second with 8,862 pins; tournament leaders Kris Prather of Plainfield, Illinois and Sydney Brummett of Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished third with 8,848 pins and Michigan partners Andrew Anderson of Holly and Jordan Richard of Tipton finished fourth with 8,846 pins as a total of 27 pins separated the top four teams.
“We thought we had to win our match (against Anderson and Richard) to win the title,” Sherman said. “(When we lost — by 14 pins), we thought we were out of it. But you just have to keep fighting until the end.”
“This is such a shock. It’s something you dream about.”
Greene echoed her partner. “We had no idea we were even in it. I had to keep moving left, but I missed making a couple of moves. Fortunately, I had a good partner who held me up.”
The tournament, known within the bowling industry as “The Luci,” is a fundraiser to combat breast cancer and assist those affected by the disease. It was founded by Donna Conners as a memorial to her friend, Luci Bonneau, who died of breast cancer.
The 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s FloBowling Summer Tour series continues with the PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open at AMF Western Branch Lanes in Chesapeake, Virginia, Aug. 10-11, followed by the PBA Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Family Fun Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Aug. 12-14. All FloBowling PBA Summer Tour events will be live stream exclusively on PBA’s online channel, PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com.
Final Standings (after 20 team games, including match play bonus pins)
1, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va./Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 8,873, $20,000.
2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 8,862, $10,000.
3, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 8,848, $5,500.
4, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich./Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 8,846, $4,500.
5, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio/Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Little Elm, Texas, 8,793, $3,500.
6, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J./PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 8,693, $3,000.
7, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill./EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 8,677, $2,800.
8, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla./Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 8,593, $2,700.
