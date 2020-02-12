CUMBERLAND – On Monday night junior Gracie Fields and senior Jada Fout led the Trojans across the Potomac River and invaded Fort Hill, stealing victory 47-45 and sweeping the season series over the Sentinels.
Gracie Fields was magnificent scoring 22 points accounting for 47 percent of the Trojan offense while Jada Fout came up huge knocking down 10 points and grabbing 5 boards with 4 steals.
“It was too close for comfort, but glad we pulled it out,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“Gracie tore it up while Jada and Jadyn played really well too.”
As Coach Buckley eluded to, Jadyn Judy had a nice well-rounded performance contributing in all areas on the court scoring 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists.
Freshman Hannah Ault finished with 4 points, while Nicole McManamay and Ellen Keaton both chipped in 2 points.
On Friday night Hampshire was knocked off by sectional rival Jefferson 53-38. The Cougars swept the season series and locked up home court advantage for the sectional playoffs.
Trailing by just a single point entering the 4th quarter Jefferson outscored the Trojans 22-8 to wrap up the victory.
Ellen Keaton had a big game for the Trojans tallying 11 points while Gracie Fields finished with 7 points.
“Ellen came off the bench and produced for us, and that was one of her better games of the season,” said Coach Buckley.
“The biggest difference in the game was that we didn’t come out ready. Jefferson likes to come out and speed us up, and we didn’t take care of the ball.”
As Coach Buckley eluded to turnovers were a major issue as the Trojans coughed up the rock 31 times.
“The fact that we were still in the game until the 4th quarter is remarkable.”
Hampshire is now 10-11 overall on the season. If the Trojans want to hit the .500 mark, they will have to pull off an upset of one of the best teams in the state on Friday night. The Frankfort Falcons fly into Sunrise Summit ranked #3 in the latest AP poll sporting a 16-1 record.
Earlier this season the Falcons won decisively in Short Gap 74-30.
If Hampshire wants to pull off the stunner, they will need to limit turnovers. Varsity tips off at 7 p.m.
