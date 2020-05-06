ROMNEY - Arguably the biggest surprise on the Top 10 list comes from the West Virginia School for the Deaf, but make no mistake, this team was outstanding in the late 1950’s. After winning the Deaf National Championship in 1956 with a 7-1 overall record, Coach Donald Bullock led his Lions to another successful campaign in 1957, going 4-2-1 with wins over Ridgeley, Franklin, Southern Garrett and the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf (Mt. Airy School).
Although the Lions took home the National Deaf trophy in 1956, the teams in 1958 and 1959 might have been better. First off, during those 2 seasons, the Lions never lost a game.
In 1958, WVSD went (8-0) and was crowned co-champions of the PVC with Keyser. In 1959, the Lions went undefeated with a (6-0-2) record. The 2 ties came against national deaf powerhouses American (Hartford, Ct.) and Mt. Airy (Pa.).
The Lions did something that has never been done previously (and hasn’t been done since in Hampshire County): post back-to-back undefeated seasons.
In 1958, the road to perfection started in Oakland, as the Lions shut out Southern Garrett 14-0. The following week marked the Lions picking up their 2nd straight PVC victory by rolling over Franklin 33-13. WVSD did all of its scoring in the first 3 quarters of the game. A few highlights from the game include Walter Luikart’s interception return for a touchdown that covered 90-yards to give the Lions a 21-0 lead at intermission.
In the 2nd half, Bobby Moon returned a kickoff 84 yards and Larry Jones returned a kickoff 80 yards to account for both Lions’ touchdowns in the 3rd quarter.
On Oct. 3, WVSD traveled to Circleville and pitched another shutout, beating the Indians 35-0. LH Larry Jones scored 3 touchdowns in the afternoon highlighted by his 96-yard gallop to put the nail in the coffin in the 4th quarter. Jones finished the game with 22 points himself as the Lions got revenge for the 7-6 loss against Circleville the previous season.
The following week the West Virginia School for the Deaf outplayed an undefeated Harpers Ferry team 38-19 to pick up their 4th straight win. LH Larry Jones and QB Bobby Moon scored twice while Dan Hudson, Curtis Collins, and Vic Shade found pay dirt once.
This was supposed to be one of the tougher games on the Lions schedule for the season, but they still had Musselman, Ridgeley, Hedgesville and Mt. Airy. In the 2nd week of October, the W.Va. United Press International (UPI) poll had WVSD rated 5th in the standings of class “A” schools.
On Oct. 17, the Lions traveled to Inwood and whacked the Applemen 37-0 on Waldeck Field to win their 5th straight. WVSD’s scoring sensation LH Larry Jones uncorked 3 touchdown passes to end Dan Hudson and 1 to QB Bobby Moon. Jones also scored a touchdown himself to pile on Musselman.
With Dan Hudson scoring 3 times, Bob Moon scoring twice and Larry Jones carrying one over the goal line and converting the only extra point, the game was in the Lions’ hands from start to finish. After the win, the Lions led the Potomac Valley Conference over Keyser, tallying 33 or more points in the last 4 outings. Coach Donald Bullock’s gridders had scored 82 points in PVC play compared to their opponents’ 13.
The PVC title was on the line the following week as WVSD hosted Ridgeley in Romney. The Blackhawks entered the game with 5 wins, including a blowout victory over Romney the previous week 43-7. The roar of the Lions was heard far and wide as WVSD pulled off an upset of Ridgeley 19-9.
As reported in the Hampshire Review, with a 1st period safety and a fumble recovery, the Blackhawks victory smell was short-lived. Early in the 3rd quarter, the Lions came back with a 10-yard pass play from Larry Jones to Vic Shade and the point-after-touchdown was taken over by Larry Jones.
The biggest play of the game was Buddy Brooks’ blocked punt in the final quarter and took it over from the 2, giving the Lions their final score.
The extra point was missed, but the score stood 19-9. The Blackhawks never threatened seriously during the late stages of the game and were outgained on the ground 158 yards to 25 yards by the Lions.
Robert Moon, 170 pound defensive back, played an outstanding game of ball in the secondary, allowing only one completion to the Blackhawks big end Bill Scott.
Moon intercepted several passes in the 2nd half which broke Ridgeley drives. Moon had intercepted a total of 9 passes in 6 games.
The home crowd was raucous according to the Hampshire Review’s sports reporter, Eddie Buckbee. “The Romney fans, a little on the bloodthirsty side, seemed to like the fine running exhibit that LH Larry Jones demonstrated during the entire game.”
Buckbee continued, “A lot of credit must be directed toward the coaches of the West Virginia School for the Deaf, Donald Bullock, head coach, and Dean Swaim, assistant who started out with a believed weak team and built it into a hard-hitting, high spirited winning team. Those boys up there show a lot of guts and will to win along with clean sportsmanlike play. As far as this writer is concerned, they deserve every honor they receive and a lot more.”
After claiming a portion of the PVC title, the Lions hit the road on Halloween to play Hedgesville. The WVSD tormented the Eagles, winning 66-0, which was the biggest margin of victory in program history.
Hedgesville didn’t do boo defensively, allowing the Lions to rack up 550 yards on the ground and scoring 10 touchdowns and 6 conversions. Larry Jones scored 4 times, Curtis Collins thrice, Vic Shad twice and Tony Saylor once.
It was believed the Lions registered the highest margin of victory of any team in the valley that season.
After the lopsided win, the Lions stood in 3rd place in the UPI poll for class “A.”
In the final game of the 1958 season, WVSD traveled to Philadelphia to play Mt. Airy School for Deaf. The Lions completed their season unbeaten and unconquered by all contenders with a 19-7 victory over Mt. Airy.
The Lions shared PVC Championship honors with Keyser since both teams were undefeated in conference play. There was talk at the Keyser game that week about what would happen between a meeting of the Golden Tornado and Lions, and Eddie Buckbee shared his thoughts on the hypothetical matchup.
“This writer feels that Larry Jones of the Lions would have given “Tack” Clark (Keyser’s coach) headaches before such a contest was over.”
Unfortunately for the Lions, they were not selected to play in the class “A” state championship game, but perhaps they should have.
One major item working against the Lions was that they only played an 8 game season compared to other teams like Winfield and Meadow Bridge who played 10.
Here were the final UPI standings that season:
1. Winfield (10-0) – 10.06 (Lost to Meadow Bridge in Championship)
2. Meadow Bridge (9-1) – 9.81 (Beat Winfield in Championship 6-0), lost to Fayetteville 7-0 in the first game of the season.
3. War Excelsior (No data)
4. Barrackville (7-2) – 9.00, (Losses to Mannington 20-0 and Monongah 33-12)
5. WVSD – (8-0) - 8.87
A 1-loss Meadow Bridge team beat Winfield 6-0 in the championship, but it is hard not to speculate what the Lions could have done, given the opportunity. Although this team has been lost to the lore’s of history, the 1958 Lions are surely one of the greatest teams to ever play in Hampshire County.
Additional Information about the WVSD Lions in the late 50’s.
The school’s dream seasons took place between 1956 and 1959.
Under the guidance of Coach Donald Bullock, the team posted records of (7-1), (4-2-1), (8-0) and (6-0-2) respectively. In terms of football accomplishments, these were the best teams in WVSD history.
These achievements were made possible by a once-in-a-lifetime bumper crop of talented athletes: Charles Buemi, John Popovich, Gene Smith, Vernon Devericks, Larry Jones and Bill McCoy.
The 1956 team was ranked number 1 in the nation by the old Silent Worker magazine, the only time the school would achieve this grand honor.
The 1958 team, with an (8-0) record, did not make the Number 1 honor only because it was upstaged by another powerful deaf team.
The 1959 games against two deaf schools (American and Mt. Airy) were interesting.
The ‘59 WVSD team battled an American team (6-1-1) to a 22-22 tie, and then in the last game of the season, the Lions fought (3-4-1) Mt. Airy (Pa.) to a scoreless tie.
These 2 ties may have possibly cost West Virginia another number 1 Deaf Team of the Year honor.
During the glory seasons in the late 50’s, the Lions had outstanding players: Chuck Buemi, Mike McCoy, John Popovich, Gene Smith and Larry Jones.
Only Charles Buemi moved on to college football, playing 2 seasons as the starting quarterback with Gallaudet University (Washington, D.C.).
Buemi threw the winning touchdown pass in the dying minutes to help Gallaudet (2-5) defeat Delaware Valley College (5-2-1), 14-13 in 1958. It was the biggest upset victory in Gallaudet’s football history.
The school had 1 player – Paul See, who played for Moorefield High School, while still attending classes at WVSDB. He also went to Gallaudet and was a stalwart player on both sides of the line.
The West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind played its last football game in 1982. o
