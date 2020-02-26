TROJANS VETO VIKINGS TO WRAP UP REGULAR SEASON
PETERSBURG — The regular season wrapped up last week for the Trojan boys basketball team as they knocked off Petersburg 88-56 scooping up their 8th win of the season. The 32-point margin of victory is by far the most decisive win under the guidance of Hampshire’s 2nd-year head coach Danny Alkire.
“We pushed the ball up-court quickly which prevented them from getting setup on defense,” Alkire explained.
“That's been a theme for us the past couple of games.”
Hampshire’s offense was sharp from start to finish scoring 20+ points in all 4 quarters.
‘Smooth’ Drew Keckley led the Trojan attack scoring 18 points while his sidekick Trevor Sardo finished with 15. Carter Smith came off the bench and knocked down 4 field goals and a pair of free throws totaling 12 points.
“We have had some players come off the bench and play well shooting the ball. Carter came in and made a couple of big threes for us,” Alkire stated.
“Seth Eaton continues to step his game up, as well as Mikhi, who was inserted as a starter against Petersburg.”
Senior Tyler Shanholtz had a nice night around the basket scoring 9 points, while Austin Ramsay knocked down three field goals for a total of 6 points. Seth Eaton, Mikhi Anderson, and Matt Kerns all finished with 5 points.
Dalton Lough led Petersburg with 17 points, Lane Huffman had 12, and Kahner Turner scored 10.
With the victory, the Trojans swept the season series against Petersburg.
Earlier in the week Hampshire faced off with Frankfort in Short Gap and the kids in Columbia blue celebrated a victory on their home court amidst senior night festivities winning 65-49.
Frankfort controlled the pace of the game and led comfortably throughout the contest, 18-11, 26-19, and 49-29 at the quarter poles.
‘Smooth’ Drew Keckley was the only Trojan in double digits scoring 19 points.
Frankfort senior Jansen Knotts was outstanding from the floor totaling 28 points to lead all scorers. David Blanco and Chris Kenney both finished with 11 for the Falcons.
With the playoffs on the horizon, Coach Alkire didn’t want to reminisce on the season just yet, but there is no argument that a culture change is happening within the program. Hitting the 8-win mark is more wins than the previous 3 seasons combined, which is certainly something to be proud of.
“Eight feels great, especially for the kids,” said Alkire.
Next up for Hampshire are the sectional playoffs, which will start with a road game on Wednesday March 5 against either Washington or Jefferson. Once seeding has been finalized, check the Hampshire Review facebook page for updates on time and locations for playoff games. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.