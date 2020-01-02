In 2018, the long-tailed macaque (a crab-eating monkey) was successfully cloned, proof that a primate like me could be copied. I submitted my application to be cloned (still legal in West Virginia), listing the plethora of benefits, including my ability to attend multiple sporting events simultaneously. Click. Application submitted. Boom. Application denied.
Scientists claimed research is focused on replicating species with higher intelligence, such as the screaming hairy armadillo, the fried egg jellyfish or the mustached puffbird (all real animals). Apparently attending 2 different games live in person is low on the priority list of the “scientific community.”
On Jan. 1, 2019, I made a resolution to serve my audience better and provide more sports-related information, specifically scores and results from youth and amateur leagues. When my cloning application was denied, my 2019 resolution went bust.
So, what’s my resolution in 2020?
I will leave the corny puns about seeing 2020 to my “esteemed” colleagues, but I would like to make my 2020 resolution public. Once again, my resolution is to serve my audience better and provide more sports-related information, specifically scores and results from youth and amateur leagues. Sound familiar? New year, same resolution.
So how will I accomplish my goal without a clone?
Well, that’s up to you. (Talk about the perfect resolution, setting a goal based on the performance of others.)
In December, the Trojan girls basketball team played against Frankfort in Short Gap. Same bat-time, different bat-place, the Izzy show (better known as the Capon Bridge girls basketball team) was competing on the hardwood against the Pioneers in Sunrise Summit. Believe me, I wanted to be in both places covering both games.
Although I could not attend the Bobcat win, I was able to recognize the girls in the paper with the final score, some brief stats, and team record thanks to the efforts of Coach Butch Kuykendall. It’s guys like Butch that make my sports section better. Butch sends an email after each game consisting of about 25 words, and that’s all I need. My advice in 2020: be like Butch.
Nick, how do I send results?
Literally, any way you can think of. I accept messages from fax machines to carrier pigeons (although both methods are frowned upon). Here is my preference list in order.
1. Email:
2.Text: 304-209-0971
3. Facebook messenger
4. Twitter: @NickCarroll_
5. Call: 304-209-0971, leave a voicemail
6. Snail Mail: 74 W. Main St. Romney, WV 26757
7. In person
8. Fax
9. Smoke signals
10. Carrier pigeon
Nick, what do I submit?
Scores. That’s the simple answer, For Example: Biddy Buddy Basketball, Rio Roadrunners, 54 Green Spring Grasshoppers 51.
Nick, what information you are looking for?
Send me the information you have, and I will let you know if I need anything else.
Nick, can I send you just the picture of the scorebook when it’s finished?
Absolutely. Snap a photo then send that picture in.
I see potential in my audience and I know you guys can help me accomplish my 2020 resolution. Nonetheless, in order to provide better information, your efforts are essential. Happy New Year!
