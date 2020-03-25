“Did you see that catch?”
“Clearly, he’s out of bounds.”
“Look at the replay.”
All are common phrases yelled amongst football fans.
“Batter has a good eye.”
“That was a ball.”
“He looked safe.”
All are common phrases yelled amongst baseball fans.
Do you SEE any similarities?
When spectators ingest sports, so much of the discussion is focused on the visual aspects of the game.
After 1 week of sports isolation, my eyes starve for some live sports action, but the SOUND of sports is what I crave most.
Just the little things. The chatter of players in the dugout. The smacking of a fastball hitting leather. The thundering herd of feet pounding the pavement. The hollow echo of a lone dribbler on the hardwood. The high pitched “ping” of a softball bat. The collision of pads on chilly Friday nights. The rhythmic cheers supporting the home team.
I miss the sideline gossip and my ears thirst for noises of normality.
Without the soothing sounds of sports, I was forced to go back to the future (that’s what you call digging out a box from storage). I dug through old love letters, No Fear t-shirts and gaudy Christmas gifts from years past to find my old PlayStation 2. The silver beauty hasn’t been fired up since my college days, and once Madden 2005 was successfully loaded, my heart thumped as my eardrums absorbed reverberations that simulated sports.
What a blessing it was to hear the soothing pipes of Al Michaels and the animated tones of John Madden broadcast simulated games featuring legends from the past like Tommy Maddox, Air McNair, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady (well, technically, he’s still around, but nowadays, he wears a hideous Creamsicle uniform).
With the help of a few demented sports friends, we meticulously drafted squads for our “Best Team to never win a Super Bowl Tournament.” With a few greenbacks on the line, the drama and excitement has come alive. The ’89 Broncos have looked stellar so far, but the ’90 Raiders, ’79 Cowboys and ’81 Dolphins are still alive for a shot at the crown.
My withdrawal from sports has been hard on me.
However, I am not the only one suffering from this addiction.
Hi, my name is Nick, and I have been addicted to sports for 30+ years.
“Hi Nick.”
Well, I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit it, but my addiction started at a young age when I first tried Notre Dame football. For me, Fightin’ Irish Football was my gateway drug.
The rush of winning a National Championship in 1988 forced me to seek similar highs from other sports.
As a spectator, I injected a little bit of everything: Chicago Bears football, IU basketball, Pittsburgh Penguin hockey, and most recently, Hampshire High sports.
As a player, I dabbled in a variety of everything: hockey, soccer, tennis, basketball, baseball, golf, swimming, track and even some beach volleyball on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Living without sports has been tough. It’s a struggle every second of the day. Weekends don’t matter anymore, and after-work activities are just that, activities to kill time.
Here is my advice to sports fans. Don’t be ashamed of your withdrawal. Speak up. Say it out loud. I’m a sports addict and I miss sports.
Dr. Carroll will make house calls for face-to-face consultations to discuss sports (staying 6-feet away of course).
Call or text me at anytime 304-209-0971. o
