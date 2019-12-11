Cali Kobasiar breaks her own school record
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Improvement. Improvement. Improvement. That’s the focus of the Hampshire swim team each week and to Coach Lisa Lease’s satisfaction both the boys and girls teams continue to drop times.
“This was probably a mock regional swim meet for us, and the pressure was on and the teams stepped up and they did it,” said Coach Lease.
With a total of 124 points the girls finished in 5th place while the boys took 6th place with a total of 69 points.
“This weekend gave us a great opportunity to look at states. We are now looking at slotting kids into other events so they can have an opportunity and better chance to make states,” Lease stated.
On the girls side of the meet Jefferson came in 1st (331 points), Washington 2nd (228), Spring Mills 3rd (186), Musselman 4th (141), Hampshire 5th (124), St. Maria Goretti 6th (111), Martinsburg 7th (92), and Hedgesville 8th (62).
At the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday Cali Kobasiar was once again a starfish in the pool as she swam a time of (1:18.38) in the 100-yard breaststroke that reset her own Hampshire High record and good enough for 2nd place.
“My pullout is different this year compared to last year,” explained Kobasiar when asked why her times continue to drop.
“I learned the pullout from my YMCA coach in Cumberland and that has really helped me drop my times. I am focused on breaking the 1:17 barrier to help me be comfortable to get to states which is obviously my goal.”
Coach Lease also commented on Cali’s improvement in the pool.
“Cali’s attitude is totally different this year. You can really tell that she is focused this year and more determined this year. Her mindset is definitely improved.”
Other outstanding performances and personal bests include Maggie Odom in the 200-yard freestyle (2:49.54) and Autumn Alderman (3:15.06). Personal best in the 50-yard freestyle include Bria Edgell (28.68), Zoe Grim (30.66), Alex Kile (33.25), Kellsey Savage (34.14), and Katie Dice (42.11).
In the 100-yard freestyle new low times were set by Jordan Haslacker (1:06.24) who finished in 4th, Zoe Grim (1:10.58), Taylor Kirk (1:13.78), Maggie Odom (1:15.94), Alex Kile (1:18.46), Kellsey Savage (1:22.02), and Katie Dice (1:39.16). Allyson Alderman set her own new personal best in the 100-yard backstroke as well.
The combination of Cali Kobasiar, Zoe Grim, Jordan Haslacker, and Bria Edgell set a new personal best in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:56.88) to finish in 3rd place.
“The girls relay continues to improve and they should have a shot in the 200 and 400,” Coach Lease mentioned.
On the boys side of the meet Jefferson won 1st place (334 points), Washington 2nd (292), Spring Mills 3rd (183), Musselman 4th (146), Hedgesville 5th (107), Hampshire T-6th (69), St. Maria Goretti T-6th (69), and Martinsburg 8th (41).
With the vast improvement from a season ago Coach Lease spoke about some of the reasons for the performance upgrade.
“The boys are very competitive and they bring it each time. Not having the DQ’s really helped,” said Lease.
Personal bests on the boy’s team in the 50-yard freestyle include Ethan Thorne (26.03) that was good enough for 10th place, Austin Eglinger (27.29), Trent Lupton (28.41), Coltyn Kile (29.60), Gentry Shockey (34.76), and Ryan Quick (36.79). Quick, who is just a freshman talked about why he enjoyed swimming for the Trojans.
“Swim meets can be a lot of fun meeting new people from all over the state,” said Quick.
“I just wanted to prove that I could do it, and push myself and challenge myself to do something.”
Next up for the Hampshire paddlers is a swim meet this weekend at Shepherd University with a start time of 4 p.m. o
