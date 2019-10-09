SUNRISE SUMMIT —The Hampshire High football team is playing the role of Robert E. Lee and invading the north this week as the Trojans take a trip to Uniontown, Pa. to play against Albert Gallatin.
This is the first time in Hampshire history that the Trojans are playing in the Keystone state, and this unique experience is something the team has been looking forward to.
“I think its exciting having a different team on the schedule like Albert Gallatin,” said Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule.
The 2-hour bus trip to Uniontown will be the furthest the Trojans play this year, so staying focused will be key to coming away with victory.
“Once we get on the bus and the kids get lackadaisical, I think we got to break that trip up a little bit, and get them on their feet and make sure they are moving around,” explained Coach Rule on how he plans to execute the travel plans on Friday night.
With only 1 bus available for the team, the squad will be limited on who will be dressing for Hampshire. With a lack of available depth, how will Hampshire come away with victory?
“We have to start running the football,” explained Coach Rule. “They have a strong defensive line with athletic skill players, so running the football will be the key to victory.”
So far this season, Albert Gallatin has managed to secure wins over Brashear (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 14-0, James Buchanan (Mercersburg, Pa.) 42-0, and University (Morgantown, W.Va.) 13-12. The only loss so far this season for the Colonials is against the Campers of Allegany 49-28 at Greenway Avenue Stadium in Cumberland. o
