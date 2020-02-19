Trojans hang tough but Frankfort sails in 2nd half
SUNRISE SUMMIT – In the final game of the regular season, the Hampshire girls basketball squad faced a daunting task of trying to knock off one of the top teams in the state. After hanging tough through 3 quarters, the Falcons flew away with a hard fought victory 59-43.
The Falcons soared into Sunrise Summit with a 17-1 overall record and ranked #2 in class ‘AA’, having knocked off the Trojans 74-30 in Short Gap earlier this season.
Give credit to the Trojans as they played a pesky defensive game that prevented Frankfort from finding rhythm on offense in the 1st half, with Hampshire trailing by a narrow margin entering the locker rooms 24-20 at intermission.
“Hats off to them for coming out with that passion and that adrenaline,” said Frankfort head coach Michael Miller.
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and went to a more of a low set instead of a high set because they were defending us on the perimeter extremely well.”
As coach Miller pointed out, Hampshire prevented Frankfort from getting clean looks from beyond the perimeter in the first half as the Falcons went 1-for-10 from downtown.
“In the 2nd half we went back to old school basketball and tried to stack it up down low and get some looks and I think that ended up being the separation.”
Coach Julieanne Buckley was proud of her team’s effort on Friday night.
“I thought we gave them a run for their money through three and a half quarters,” Buckley stated postgame.
“Offensively, I thought we did a little bit better at slowing down the game.”
Part of the reason Hampshire was able to play toe-to-toe with Frankfort was the efforts of Gracie Fields and Jada Fout. Gracie showed off her elite skillset leading all scorers with 17 points. Fout had a terrific game as well tossing in 11 points and pulling down 8 rebounds to lead the Trojans.
“From the beginning of the game we were hyper,” said senior Jada Fout.
“We knew what we had to do because we played them before and we came out and hit some shots which just helped build that momentum.”
Speaking of momentum, Jada has been building momentum to her game throughout the season as she has continued to look more confident with the ball in her hands and looking to make plays.
“Game by game my teammates continue to tell me just keep on shooting you are doing good, and that helps boost my confidence.”
Statistically for the Falcons Marie Perdew led the team with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Ashley Phillips and Makenna Douthitt both finished with 13 points. Haley Malone scored 7 points and grabbed 7 boards, while Macie Miller had 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks.
Hampshire finishes the 2019-20 season with a 10-12 overall record.
Next up for Hampshire is a sectional playoff game at home against Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 25 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Trojans swept the season series against the Patriots winning 71-24 and 69-35. If the Trojans beat the Patriots on Tuesday night, they will advance to the sectional championship, which will be played at Jefferson on Thursday, Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.