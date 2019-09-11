KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Trojan cross country team took a voyage to Pennsylvania last weekend to compete in the PTXC-11 held at Kutztown University and the boys finished in 11th place out of 32 teams while the girls finished 13th out of 28.
“Our runners ran well,” said Head Coach Bill Lipps.
“The large field did not seem to cause them any issues. With the exception of the freshmen runners, all had participated in a big meet prior to this one.”
Named “The Farm Course,” the route was relatively flat according to Lipps.
“In places it had not been mowed and the grass was a little high. As the morning progressed, it became warmer, the course was beat down and dust became a factor for the parts that were directly by the cornfields. But our runners handled it well.”
Although the Trojan girls were without their top runner Jadyn Judy, the team still had an impressive performance led by Danielle Davis who finished 31st (21:52.50) out of 213 competitors. Alex Kile finished 55th (22:41.90), Emilee Bradley 83rd (23:22.90), Maggie Odom 93rd (23:38.40), Diedra Haines 95th (23:42.10), Paige Chaney 134th (24:44.50), and Jada Fout 144th (25:06.90).
Running in a huge field, Coach Lipps explained why this will payoff down the road.
“A “huge” field is as much help as the number of runners that run at faster paces. When you are in a race like this one and the strategy is to be passing in miles two and three, you have to work a little harder with this number of good runners. And that helps later in the season.”
On the boys side Chris Lucas finished in 11th place (17:14.1) out of 242 competitors to pace the Trojans. Also finishing for Hampshire was Andrew Dorsey 37th (18:07.5), William Saville 50th (18:19.3), Coltyn Kile 103rd (19:12.1), Austin Ramsey 153rd (19:54.1), Hunter Rose 157th (20:06.1), and Chris Curry 223rd (22:18.5).
Next up for the Trojan cross country team is a meet on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Frankfort High with a start time of 10 a.m. o
