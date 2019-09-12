featured
The Nick & Nittany Show - Episode: 2
"Doggone Good Sports"
🎙Hampshire Trojan girls soccer coach Troy Crane sits down to discuss his (7-0) undefeated squad.
Topics include:
-Why the Trojans use a physical style of play
-Growth of the soccer program since 2000
-Getting the monkey off the back by beating Washington
-The benefits/drawbacks of girls and boys playing in AYSO
-Goals for the season, including sectional championship
-The deep and talented class of seniors on the squad
