SUNRISE SUMMIT — Don’t let your eyes deceive you. The Hampshire girls soccer squad has once against accomplished a feat never seen before in program history, this time it was upending the girls from Frostburg 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Nicole McManamay was the shining star for Hampshire as she tickled the twine 3 times to record a hat trick leading the Trojans to a convincing victory over the Miners.
The game got off on a good foot for Hampshire as Emma Shreve blasted a corner kick to the box where Nicky McManamay fought off a defender and booted the ball in the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead at the 21 minute mark. Mountain Ridge responded with a goal by Megan Mackenzie to tie the game at 1 with just under 9 minutes to play in the half, but Hampshire answered immediately as Morgan Pyles found Nicky McManamay on a nice pass and Nicky did what she does best, fight through defenders and score goals, to give the Trojans a 2-1 lead at the half.
The 2nd half was a back and forth tussle between two well-coached teams that wanted to come away with victory, however, the ability for Hampshire to tap into its depth on the bench might have been the deciding factor as the Miners began to wear down.
With just under 7 minutes remaining in the 2nd half Nicky McManamay took advantage of Speed Shreve’s pass and blasted home the insurance goal to give Hampshire a 3-1 lead and essentially wrapping up the victory.
Coach Troy Crane talked about the emotions he felt as that ball crossed the goal line.
“At that point when reality set-in that we did it, all I could think about was all the players and people that believed in the dream. They have put forth unbelievable work and dedication over the years,” said Crane.
“It is year round work and we have many parents who step forward and do all the behind the scenes grinding work. The work that our parents do, makes the season special and memorable for theses girls. The girls will forget the specific wins over the years, but they will never forget the team parents’ efforts and the countless special team building events we have had. It takes a community of support to achieve what these girls have achieved over the passed 4 years.”
While the victory over Mt. Ridge was a complete team effort executing at maximum capacity, the same thing cannot be said for the game earlier in the week against Frankfort.
But the sign of a good team is the ability to win ugly games, and that's exactly what the Trojans did, coming away with a 4-0 victory to sweep the season series.
“We really came out flat but ended up with a shutout which was pivotal. Savannah Garrett, Angela Fagga, and Cali in particular had tremendous efforts defensively against Frankfort,” said Coach Crane.
Goals by Nicki McManamay, Morgan Pyles, Hannah Ault, and Camryn Downs while Emma Shreve dished out 3 assists. Cali Kobasiar collected the clean sheet in net.
The team had a big game last night against Jefferson, with possible homefield implications on the line for sectionals. Check out Nick Carroll’s social media accounts for score updates. Tomorrow the Trojans hit the road for an away game at Southern Garrett with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Hampshire JV squad also put up a good fight against Mountain Ridge last week as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. The JV team is back in action against Musselman on Saturday Sept. 28 with kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunrise Summit. o
