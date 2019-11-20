Thousands of orange-clad hunters will hit the woods with high hopes of laying eyes on a nice buck. The rut is in and the weather always plays a role in how many hunters make it out and how many bucks are taken during the first week.
There will be plenty of hunting stories to tell and the subject may vary but it will all relate to deer hunting in one way or another. One topic that is often talked about is the moon phase. It is well known to hunters that during a full moon deer will move more during the nighttime hours and sometimes less during the daytime.
This can create some slow days in the stand but there is more to the moon than lighting up the night sky. Years’ worth of data has shown a correlation with the position and phase of the moon to when deer are more likely to be active. There are several moon guides and charts to look at which have major and minor move times.
The major feed times occur when the moon peaks overhead or when the moon is directly beneath a location on the earth’s surface. Major feed times are listed in 2-hour increments and minor feed times in a 1-hour increment.
Whenever these feed times occur close to sunrise or sunset a prime scenario is set for deer hunters because the increased movement takes place during the best hours of the day to hunt.
With all of that said, the first week of buck season will bring a new moon on Tuesday so we won’t have to worry about a full moon this year. The first 4 days of buck season are listed as some of the best days to hunt according to the best deer hunting times – deer hunting calendar for November 2019.
I’ve been looking at the moon guides and charts for the past couple of years and have noticed that I see deer during the major and minor times listed. Sometimes they take place during the middle part of the day when hunters take a lunch break.
I still hunt whenever I get the chance, but the moon guide can help when time is limited and you want to optimize your chances of being out there during the best hours.
Of course, we’re talking about buck season where anything can happen at any time. You never know when your neighbor or another hunter may jump a buck that runs in your direction. The rut will be in, which always leads to unpredictable movement.
It just takes one doe in heat to run by as a buck will likely be trailing. You just never know what’s going to happen during buck season especially during the first 3 days when the majority of hunters are in the woods.
Weather always plays a factor during the first 3 days so we’ll have to watch the forecast and hope for good hunting conditions.
The 2019 buck season is less than a week away now, or 5 days for those counting down. The moon and stars are lined up and another buck season is upon us. I’m hoping for cool crisp temperatures without rain and wind.
Good luck to all of those venturing out this year. Be safe and enjoy your time in our West Virginia hills and hollows. The best deer hunting times – deer hunting calendar for November 2019 can be found at: www.besttimestohunt.net
Enter the ZIP code for the area you’ll be hunting to see the major and minor times for each day. o
