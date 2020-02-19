Coach Alkire wins the first road game of his tenure dismantling Preston 83-76
SUNRISE SUMMIT – What a tremendous week for the Trojan boys basketball team. A stunning overtime thriller on Tuesday night knocking off Allegany 69-59 appeared to be the highlight of the week until Saturday evening when the Trojans nailed fourteen 3-pointers in Kingwood to defeat Preston 83-76.
“Finally,” said Coach Alkire.
“We did what others have been doing to us, hitting 3’s.”
Major damage was done by junior Drew Keckley who scored a season high 33 points against the Knights torching the nets from downtown with seven 3-point field goals.
Senior Seth Eaton was a force for the Trojans hitting four 3-pointers for a total of 17 points. Trevor Sardo finished with 12 points and a team high 6 assists.
Mikhi Anderson and Christian Hicks played big roles and made their presence felt all over the court scoring 9 and 8 points respectively.
Tied 54-54 heading into the 4th quarter, Hampshire outscored Preston 29-22 in the final 8 minutes of play sinking 14 free throws to help ice the game.
The road win marks the first for Hampshire since Feb. 20 of 2018, when the Trojans beat Petersburg 60-49.
While Coach Alkire’s road win grabbed the headline, perhaps the more heart wrenching game was against Allegany as overtime was needed to prevail over the Campers 69-59.
“The win feels great, but there were two other things that felt better; the way Alex stepped up and the quick 10 points scored in overtime,” said Coach Alkire postgame.
‘Smooth’ Drew Keckley entered overtime with only 4 points to his statline, but he didn’t let his lack of production during the first 4 quarters impact his presence in the extra stanza scoring 9 points during crunch time to help Hampshire pull out the big win in their final home game of the regular season.
A big reason Hampshire was able to reach overtime was the scoring output of Trevor Sardo who finished the game with 20 points to lead all scorers.
“Before the game, coach told me to be more aggressive and worry less about turnovers and more about getting to the basket,” Sardo said postgame.
Trevor dribbled the basketball and entered the paint like a football player with his shoulders low and both hands on the basketball while fighting off defenders to put up a shot. Sardo did the majority of his scoring near the basket as he tallied seven 2-point field goals.
Another outstanding performance against the Campers came at the hands of sophomore Alex Hott who spent most of his season on the bench or playing for the JV squad. Alex came in during the 2nd half and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, which helped Hampshire grab momentum. His presence was felt all over the court as Hott finished the game with a team high 6 steals while pulling down a team high 4 defensive rebounds.
“The two things Alex did really well was maintain possession of the ball and hustle to chase down balls to get 6 steals,” said coach Alkire.
“His IQ for the game of basketball is above most, and that's huge for us.”
Other scorers for the Trojans include Seth Eaton and Matt Kerns with 8 points, Mikhi Anderson finished with 6 points, and sophomore Zack Hill tossed in 4 points.
Solomon Green led Allegany with 19 points, Grant Cain scored 13, and Caiden Charpenning finished with 11.
With the back-to-back wins Hampshire improves to 7-13 on the season. The Trojans were back in action last night in Short Gap attempting to sweep the season series against the Falcons. Hampshire defeated Frankfort earlier this season 55-54 on Sunrise Summit. For updated results of last night’s game, checkout the Hampshire Review facebook page.
