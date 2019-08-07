Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Romney Lions Club are proud to announce their sixth annual Saturday in the Park, which will be held this Saturday, Aug.10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
The celebration has something for everyone. Events for teens and adults will be as follows: 10 a.m. - Three-on-Three Basketball and Horseshoe Tournaments; 1 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament.
Kids’ activities will start at 11 a.m. We will have carnival games of all sorts, along with relay races, guessing games, and face painting. Kids who want to participate in the relays and other games should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet, because some of the activities could get quite messy. We will have free Sno Cones for everyone from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. We will also have a huge Water Slide and Bouncy House for the kids from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Kids may come at any time during those two hours and stay as long as they want to enjoy the fun.
A free lunch for everyone, which includes hot dogs, chips, cookies for dessert, and a drink, will be served from noon until 1 p.m. We will have hourly door prizes, which include gift certificates to El Puente, Dairy Queen, and Main Street Grill, a soft-side rolling cooler, and a 32-inch flat-screen TV.
This promises to be a great day of outdoor family fun and excitement. Bring a lawn chair and your sunscreen and plan to spend the whole morning and afternoon with HCP&R. Now that’s a day I know you don’t want to miss.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Hampshire County Commission and Hampshire County Parks and Recreation have begun a joint effort to build a new conference center at Hampshire Park. The new building will replace the current dining hall/kitchen and showers and will be constructed on that site.
Demolition of the old building began on August 5, with the new construction set to get underway in late September or early October. Pioneer Pole Buildings from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, will construct the shell for the new facility, and the interior will be completed by a local contractor yet to be determined.
The 6,000-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Picnics
Amenities at Hampshire Park and the new conference center will include:
Meeting Room/Dining Hall that seats 200 people
Fully-furnished Kitchen
Shower Facilities
Bunkhouses that sleep 200 people
Outdoor Pavilions
Playground Equipment
Horseshoes
Walking Trail
Sports Field
Basketball Court
Barbecue Pits
Volleyball Court
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this summer. These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The park opened on March 23 for the 2019 season and will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $38, which is a considerable savings from the normal $68 admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at (304) 822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you.
If you’re planning a family or group outing to King’s Dominion this summer, this is a deal that you can’t afford to pass up.
