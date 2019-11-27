MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hampshire graduates Evan Staley and Sam Cookman were recognized by the Big 12 Conference 2019 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team.
Multiple West Virginia student-athletes were recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom, led by Jake Abbott, Hakeem Bailey, Josh Chandler, Reese Donahue, Elijah Drummond, Noah Guzman, Adam Hensley, Trey Lowe III, Sean Mahone, Briason Mays, Mike O'Laughlin, Jeffery Pooler Jr., Blaine Scott, Evan Staley, Adam Stilley and Logan Thimons, who earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team distinction.
Stilley was one of seven student-athletes to have a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Brown, Sam Cookman, Colton McKivitz, Sean Ryan, Alec Sinkfield and Kelby Wickline were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.
It marked McKivitz's fourth time (first team in 2016, second team in 2017, 2018, 2019) on the academic all-conference team and the third time for Donahue (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019), Drummond (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019), Hensley (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019), Mahone (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019), Pooler (first team in 2018, 2019 and second team in 2017), Staley (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019) and Thimons (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019).
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA. o
