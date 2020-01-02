2019 was a year of impressive individual performances for Hampshire County sports as several school records were set and a few athletes took home back-to-back state championships.
Although some of the success stories in 2019 have gone on to compete at higher levels, there are still several players and teams ready to make noise in 2020. With that said, here is a few of the many storylines to watch in 2020.
Will Ben Lambert give the Trojans their next state wrestling title?
Last February in Huntington, Ben Lambert finished 3rd overall defeating senior Brady Williams of John Marshall by a 5-2 decision in the consolation match.
Ben won his opening round at states pinning Brace Mullett of George Washington then defeated Damion Saunders of Hurricane by decision 3-1.
In the semifinal match Ben lost by the slimmest of margins, a 1-0 decision to Austin Chapman of Riverside who ended up finishing in 2nd place.
After Ben’s success in 2019 Coach Ed Hardinger stated, “If Ben puts his mind to it, he could win the state title.”
Ben went 42-2 last season and there is a good chance he could run the table this season going undefeated.
Will HHS field a tennis team this spring?
Last season was full of challenges for the Hampshire tennis team as senior Chase Ritter was the only individual to compete in the Region II tennis tournament. After the season, coach Josh Miller resigned as head coach and currently the position has not been filled.
Considering 7 out of 8 student athletes decided to forfeit and not compete in regionals, the question has to be asked — will Hampshire have enough interest from the student body and the athletic administration to continue the tennis program?
Can the volleyball team return to the state tournament?
In 2019, the Trojan girls volleyball team made an epic comeback over Hedgesville at regionals to clinch a berth into the state tournament. Two days removed from winning the sectional championship over Washington (3-0), the Trojans trailed Hedgesville 2-0 and 1 set away from elimination, but the squad rallied in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th sets to knockoff the Eagles who were ranked top 5 in the state.
While the departures of a few Trojans including Kaley McDermeit, Taylor Richman, Corin Brinker, and Ella Staley will leave
holes on the varsity team, there is a strong collection of players that return to the court in 2020 including all-state players Renee Killough and Lainee Selan.
Also returning to the lineup are Ellen Keaton, Emi Smith, Peyton Duncan, Katey L’heureux, and Madison Mathias.
With the experience gained in Charleston in 2019 and the confidence to beat top teams like Hedgesville, don’t be surprised to see the Trojans compete in the Civic Center again in 2020.
Can both cross-country teams repeat as regional champions?
The Trojan harriers boys and girls cross country teams won the regional championship on Paul Clovis trail in 2019, and many of the elite runners will be returning to the squad in 2020.
On the boys side, Chris Lucas, Austin Ramsay, Will Saville, and Andrew Dorsey will all return next season. Those 4 finished in the top 11 at regionals in 2019.
In 2020 the girls captured their 3rd regional title in the past 3 years and in 2020 the Trojans look to continue their dominance over teams in the panhandle. Danielle Davis, Jada Fout, and Paige Chaney graduate, but a strong group of girls will return to the lineup including Jadyn Judy, Maggie Odom, Alex Kile, Katie Dice, Deidra Haines, and Emalee Bradley; all who finished in the top 18 at regionals this season.
Will the Mini-T’s play the Bengals this year on the gridiron?
An idea was pitched in the middle of the football season this past year to have the Mini-T’s play against the Capon Bridge Bengals as a fundraiser.
Although the game did not come to fruition in 2019 due to scheduling conflicts, the 2020 season offers a new opportunity for the two youth football programs within Hampshire County to play in the Hampshire Bowl.
This game would be of high interest to football fans from Capon Bridge to Green Spring and everywhere in-between.
Also the Hampshire Bowl can provide these young kids a cool experience to play at Hampshire High, a venue that should be sporting new turf by the start of football season in 2020. o
