SUNRISE SUMMIT — It was a tough week for the Hampshire boys soccer squad as Fort Hill won 6-0 last Tuesday and Martinsburg captured victory 9-0 on Thursday.
Hampshire Head Coach Shawn Healy didn’t have much to say about the two games, but looks to get his team back on track with upcoming games against Frankfort and Petersburg this week.
Earlier this season Hampshire tied Frankfort in an epic showdown 2-2 in Sunrise Summit, so look for these two teams to tangle again in a classic match. Falcon striker Briar Cessna has recovered from an offseason injury therefore the challenge of knocking off Frankfort might be a bigger task especially with the game taking place in Short Gap.
Kickoff for the game against Frankfort is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Short Gap. On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Trojans welcome Petersburg to Rannells Field for a game that starts at 11 a.m. o
