HHS softball fundraiser
The Hampshire High softball team is holding a paint night fundraiser next Friday, March 6, in the HHS cafeteria starting at 6 p.m.
Ticket proceeds go to the HHS softball team to help with purchasing equipment. Tickets are available at www.Yaymaker.com for $45.
Concessions stand, a raffle for 2 free Paint Night tickets and more.
Moorefield defeats Paw Paw 80-39
The Yellow Jacket boys basketball team knocked off the Pirates 80-39 last week. Dylan Moreland led Paw Paw with 12 points, Logan King had 11 points, and Coby Ridgeway finished with 10.
