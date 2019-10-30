SHORT GAP — Frankfort (8-1) scored early and often in a 55-20 victory over Hampshire (0-9) behind their physical offensive line that created gaping holes for the Falcon running backs.
“Frankfort is Frankfort,” said Hampshire Coach Aaron Rule.
“They do everything fundamentally sound offensively and if you give them the ball as much as we did in that first quarter then a good team is going to capitalize.”
The Trojans were plagued by interceptions and turnovers which led to Frankfort scoring 28 points in the 1st quarter, as Nick Marley scored 2 rushing touchdowns, and J.J. Blank and Connor Parish each added another.
“I’m really happy for our seniors on senior night to perform like this,” said Frankfort Head Coach Kevin Whiteman.
One area of strength for Hampshire was QB Alex Hott’s ability to throw the ball as he completed 14 passes for 135 yards.
With 5:27 left in the 2nd quarter trailing 35-0, Alex Hott hit Trevor Sardo on a 20-yard touchdown pass to get the Trojans on the board.
Frankfort responded quickly with a Logan Kinser rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 42-6, but Hott led his team back down the field and hit Bryan Armstrong on a 55-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-14 with just over 60 seconds remaining in the half.
“When our receivers run the correct routes and crisp routes the passing game is very effective and the QBs are able to hit them in their breaks and we have positive gains and great success,” said Coach Rule.
Hopes of mounting any kind of comeback for Hampshire faded 10 seconds later as J.J. Blank showed off his afterburners and jetted to the endzone on a 86-yard kickoff return to give the Falcons a decided advantage 48-14 heading into the shower rooms for intermission.
Due to the lopsided score, the 3rd and 4th quarters were trimmed down in terms of time and a running clock was installed.
Although Hampshire trailed by 34 points, the Trojans continued to fight led by senior Hunter Staub who found the endzone on an 11-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 48-20.
“We were very pleased with the way our running game progressed. Our running backs followed and read their blocks well and did a good job of getting vertical and getting a good push upfront,” explained Coach Rule.
Frankfort scored another rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter as Kolten Kelly hit pay dirt on a 1 yard run to make it 55-20.
“I like the way that Hampshire QB was throwing the ball,” said Coach Whiteman during the postgame interview. “He hung in there and didn’t quit, and that's always a good thing.”
Coach Rule and his staff were also pleased with what they saw from the offense, “Offensively we as a staff are once again pleased with our pass pro from our offensive line. They do a great job of giving our QBs the time they need in order to go through their reads and find the open receiver.”
“The sky is the limit for these guys if they take to the coaching and they learn from their mistakes because we are always one block away offensively or one read key away from making a play,” Rule said.
Next up Hampshire faces Washington at Rannells Field on Friday night with kickoff at 7 p.m. It is Breast Cancer Awareness night in combination with Senior night. o
