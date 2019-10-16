SUNRISE SUMMIT — Sporting hot pink uniforms to raise money for breast cancer awareness, the Trojans kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory over Northern on Rannells Field led by freshman goaltender Mason Hott.
“Mason is a beast,” said Hampshire Coach Shawn Healy. “That kid can flat out ball. He has had a couple rookie mistakes but his hard nose play is what shines through. When we played Northern he only had to tally two saves in the box. Our defenders were not giving the Husky attackers any daylight.”
While the defense was stellar against Northern, the offense was led by sniper Andrew Strawn showing off his golden toe notching 4 goals and his 3rd hat trick of the season.
“We were able to out possess them and we were peppering their goal box with shots,” said Healy.
“We knew at halftime that we had blown many opportunities to put the game away early, so we kept the pressure up in the 2nd half.”
One nuance about this squad is their mental mindset, when this team plays relaxed the play improves. “Our mids and attackers seem to play better when the atmosphere is loose.”
On Saturday the Trojans faced a tough Spring Mills squad dropping the game 3-0.
“Spring Mills we regressed a little bit,” explained Healy. “I feel like we let an opportunity to knock off a panhandle team slip by us. We haven’t performed well in Saturday games this year.”
Luckily for Hampshire (5-11-1) there is no varsity game on Saturday this week. Tonight the boys travel to the eastern panhandle to play against sectional rival Jefferson at 7 p.m., but the highlight of the week will come on Friday night when the Trojans play host to Washington.
Friday night lights for soccer at Rannells Field is a rare occurrence so what does Coach Healy think about this being done more frequently?
“I would be all for it,” Healy stated. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.