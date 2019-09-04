SUNRISE SUMMIT — Last week started off on a tough note as the Hampshire boys soccer squad coughed up 2 goals in the 2nd half to tie Frankfort 2-2, but the squad bounced back against Keyser on Thursday evening with a hard fought 2-1 victory over the Golden Tornado.
After goals by Andrew Strawn and Colin Hott, the Trojans seemed to be in control of the match early in the 2nd half but the tide turned after Kenny Sibley of Frankfort found the back of the net twice for the Falcons to knot the game at 2 goals a piece.
After the game Coach Shawn Healy told his team, “We let an incredible opportunity slip away from us. We were the better team and we didn’t close it out.”
On Thursday evening the Trojans headed to Tornado Alley for a game against Keyser and it appeared the same thing might happen again against a Mineral County squad. Once again, goals were scored by Andrew Strawn and Colin Hott, and once again a Mineral County team buried a goal in the 2nd half to tighten the screws and the pressure.
Instead of getting down and pointing the finger at each other, this time Hampshire responded with a team positive attitude led by freshman goaltender Mason Hott. Coach Healy talked about his young gun in net, “It would have been easy for him to go over there and fall apart but he showed up with grit and played tenaciously. He let the one goal in that was not his fault and he could have broken down but he didn’t he finished the game strong. I was very proud of him.”
The freshman made 7 big saves in his debut and the team managed to keep Keyser from scoring again and holding on for the win to bring the overall record to (1-1-1) on the season.
Although signs of improvement have been seen during the first 2 weeks of the season, Coach Healy would like to see more from his offense, as they have totaled only 5 goals in 3 games.
“We have to find a way to finish in the back of the net. We are out possessing every team we have played so far. We just haven’t had the finishing rate that I’d like to see. I need my forwards and attacking kids to execute. I am confident the shots will start finding their way through very soon.”
The team was back in action last night with a trip to Spring Mills and tonight they play against Berkeley Springs at home starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday the boys head to the eastern panhandle to play Washington at 1 p.m. then on Tuesday evening the Trojans face Fort Hill at Rannells Field with kickoff at 7 p.m. o
