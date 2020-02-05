SOUTH CHARLESTON — Hunters in West Virginia harvested 3,099 black bears during the combined 2019 archery and firearms seasons. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2019 seasons is 19% above the 2,606 bears killed in 2018. The black bear harvest of 2019 is the third highest bear kill ever recorded. The West Virginia black bear harvest has exceeded 3,000 in four of the last five years.

“When looking at all mast species combined, mast production in 2019 was 12% above mast production in 2018 and 6% above the long–term average," said Colin Carpenter, DNR black bear project leader. "In addition, the mast index for all oak species in 2019 was up 20% over 2018, but still 8% below the long-term average. Red oak/black oak (+341%), scarlet oak (+228%) and black cherry (+51%) production increased significantly over levels recorded in 2018. White oak (-63%), chestnut oak (-54%) and hickory (-16%) production decreased significantly over 2018 levels.

"Historically, abundant mast yields a decreased bow/crossbow harvest and an increased December firearms harvest. The 2019 Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook predicted an increased bow/crossbow harvest compared to 2018 and a decreased December firearms harvest over the levels observed in 2018 because total mast production was considered average.

“The prediction held true for both the bow/crossbow and December seasons and the overall harvest was much higher than 2018,” Carpenter said. “However, the excellent bow/crossbow harvest and decreased December firearms harvest demonstrated the scattered nature of mast production in 2019. Overall, the 2019 harvest increased during the September/October and bow/crossbow seasons and decreased during the buck-gun and December seasons.”

Hunters killed 966 bears during the first segment of the 2019 bow/crossbow season (Sept. 28 to Nov. 24). Hunters harvested 511 bears with vertical bows, 455 with crossbows. The top five counties were Fayette (106), Nicholas (58), McDowell (55), Webster (48) and Greenbrier (47).

Firearms hunters harvested 2,133 bears during 2019. Hunters took 881 bears in September and October (50 bears during the concurrent antlerless deer/bear season), 498 during the concurrent buck-gun bear season and 754 during the traditional December season. No bears were harvested during the Mountaineer Heritage Season in January. The top five counties were Randolph (201), Pendleton (162), Nicholas (156) and Boone (132).

         Bow      Sept/Oct            Buck     December           Mountaineer      

County           Crossbow           Gun      Gun      Firearms            Heritage Total

Barbour           31         12         16         8          0          67

Brooke            0          0          0          0          0          0

Hancock          0          0          0          0          0          0

Harrison          4          0          0          0          0          4

Marion           3          0          3          0          0          6

Marshall         0          0          1          0          0          1

Monongalia     5          0          0          0          0          5

Ohio  0          0          0          0          0          0

Preston           30         25         20         31         0          106

Taylor            7          0          5          0          0          12

Tucker            20         29         13         46         0          108

Wetzel            3          0          6          0          0          9

                                                                      

Dist. I Subtotal            103       66         64         85         0          318

Berkeley          4          0          3          1          0          8

Grant  13         20         13         38         0          84

Hampshire       21         2          19         6          0          48

Hardy 24         34         17         33         0          108

Jefferson         9          0          1          0          0          10

Mineral           9          5          2          7          0          23

Morgan           4          1          4          0          0          9

Pendleton        20         60         27         75         0          182

                                                                      

Dist. II Subtotal           104       122       86         160       0          472

Braxton           28         12         25         13         0          78

Clay   24         10         13         10         0          57

Lewis 10         3          10         2          0          25

Nicholas         58         73         36         47         0          214

Pocahontas      15         50         17         53         0          135

Randolph        41         106       20         75         0          242

Upshur           17         15         6          4          0          42

Webster          48         66         30         49         0          193

                                                                      

Dist. III Subtotal          241       335       157       253       0          986

Fayette           106       26         34         15         0          181

Greenbrier       47         45         16         45         0          153

McDowell       55         57         6          38         0          156

Mercer            28         2          7          2          0          39

Monroe           29         25         13         22         0          89

Raleigh           43         19         17         18         0          97

Summers        22         2          10         1          0          35

Wyoming        43         28         2          28         0          101

                                                                      

Dist. IV Subtotal          373       204       105       169       0          851

Boone 38         54         40         38         0          170

Cabell            1          0          0          0          0          1

Kanawha         34         36         25         25         0          120

Lincoln           2          0          1          0          0          3

Logan 40         40         0          18         0          98

Mason            0          0          0          0          0          0

Mingo            10         22         1          5          0          38

Putnam           0          0          0          0          0          0

Wayne            0          0          4          0          0          4

                                                                      

Dist. V Subtotal           125       152       71         86         0          434

Calhoun          5          2          5          0          0          12

Doddridge        0          0          0          0          0          0

Gilmer            4          0          3          0          0          7

Jackson           0          0          2          0          0          2

Pleasants         0          0          0          0          0          0

Ritchie           5          0          2          0          0          7

Roane 2          0          2          0          0          4

Tyler  0          0          0          0          0          0

Wirt   4          0          1          0          0          5

Wood 0          0          1          0          0          1

                                                                      

Dist. VI Subtotal          20         2          16         0          0          38

State Total      966       881       499       753       0          3099

Bears listed for Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties as "Buck Gun" are bow or crossbow kills from 11/25 - 12/7.                   

Bow/Crossbow refers to bears killed with a bow or crossbow from Sept. 28, 2019-Nov. 24, 2019.All other bow and crossbow kills have been separated based on the seasons in which they were killed.                   

September/October gun includes bears killed during concurrent antlerless deer/bear season 10/24 - 10/27 (50 bears).

