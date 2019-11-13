SUNRISE SUMMIT — On Friday, a handful of fortunate sports reporters will converge to cover the volleyball state championships at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention, formerly known as the Civic Center. (Worst name change since Sears Tower.)
The rest of you have to suffer. That’s right. Students, teachers, faculty, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents, great-grandparents, nieces, nephews, cousins, and superfans of all types will have to fake the flu on Friday to skirt work and peel rubber to Kanawha County.
Bolting out before brunch might be heavily frowned upon in your office, classroom, hospital, newsroom, daycare, grocer, mailroom, diner, chambers, or jail cell.
I have a question for the WVSSAC.
Why not allow the opportunity to make a lifetime memory you can cherish forever by creating a schedule that allows for maximum attendance for all fans across the Mountain State?
Folks, I am aware of the strong religious implications of Sunday as a society, but according to the WVSSAC Rulebook religion is not even mentioned as a factor.
The following statements are the guidelines involving Sunday events according to the WVSSAC.
§127-3-14. Sunday Contests. 45 127CSR3 14.1.
WVSSAC member schools shall not engage in any practice, contest, meet, or tournament on Sunday. However, in case of emergency, State Championship finals may be played on Sunday after 1:00 p.m. 14.2. Sunday practice shall be defined as any team, group, or individual meeting to view films, hold shooting practice, or any other activity associated with the sport.
So it’s okay to play on Sundays sometimes, but not all the time? My proposition is to change the rule listed above and allow for Sunday contests when the athletic competition involves postseason play.
Let’s keep Sundays as sacred ground during the regular season, but postseason play involves significant travel, and that should be taken into account.
Look at the volleyball tournament this weekend. Between the A, AA, and AAA, there will be a total of 18 games played on Friday, and 3 on Saturday morning. That means 86% of the games will be played on a standard school/work day. How convenient for the folks from the panhandles. Wouldn’t it be nice if fans from outside of Kanawha County actually had a chance to witness 86% of the action during the opening rounds?
Another area I take issue with is the SSAC motto which states: “The Commission asks the cooperation of its members, all lovers of clean, wholesome activities, and all fans, young and old, who believe in our American system of interscholastics.”
The term interscholastics implies academics which seems to be missing from the SSAC priority list when scheduling tournaments.
At the bare minimum, there are 336 volleyball players in West Virginia that will be skipping class on Friday, and in some case Thursday for travel to compete in the state tournament. Allowing student-athletes the opportunity to play on Saturday and Sunday would allow these children to attend class AND compete in the state tournament. A novel concept.
I want to know your feedback, would you be in favor of allowing games to be played on Sunday? Vote this week in our poll. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.