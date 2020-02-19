SUNRISE SUMMIT – Cali Kobasiar, Bria Edgell, Zoe Grim, and Jordan Haslacker have had their eyes set on states since the start of the season and their goal of swimming in West Virginia’s premier swim meet is about to payoff as they leave for Morgantown this afternoon.
The fab four is ready to make a splash at the state-of-the-art Mylan Park Aquatic Center that just opened in November of 2019 with the state meet starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Then Hampshire paddlers will be competing in 3 different events, the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Cali Kobasiar won the regional championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.13. If Cali is able to repeat her record best time, she has a great chance to qualify for the finals on Friday morning.
Bria Edgell will be swimming in the 50-yard freestyle as she finished 6th at regionals with a time of 28.42.
Zoe Grim and Jordan Haslacker will combine forces with Cali Kobasiar and Bria Edgell in the pool to swim in the 200-yard freestyle relay after clinching a berth with a 4th place finish at regionals.
Leading up to the biggest meet of the season the Trojan paddlers have not taken their foot off the accelerator in terms of preparation during practices.
“We have kept our nose to the grindstone,” said coach Lisa Lease.
“We want to see the kids make it to day 2. And if they make day 2, I would love to see them finish in the top 6 to take home medals.”
As far as the excitement levels are concerned, folks across Hampshire County are pumped up to see their swimmers compete at the highest level.
“The support throughout the county has been outstanding,” said Lease.
