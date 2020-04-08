“The 2013 baseball team will go down in HHS athletic history as our finest ever.”
— Erino Leone, Former HHS athletic director
After sorting through the long list of remarkable teams from the past, a team needed to finish with an undefeated record, a state championship, or runner-up in the state to secure a top 10 spot. The only squad that does not fit this bill is the 2013 Hampshire baseball squad. Does that mean they don’t deserve a spot on this list? Not in the least bit. This team was great. Let’s start with some of the underlying qualifying factors.
Hampshire finished the season with a 25-4 overall record, with 2 out of the 4 losses by just 1 run. In the regional semifinal, the Trojans 10 runned Buckhannon-Upshur 11-1 before losing 4-3 to eventual state champion Hedgesville. The 1-run loss to the Eagles was the closest any team came to knocking them off in the postseason.
So what made this 2013 team so special?
“We had great pitching,” said head coach Chad VanMeter.
“We had 4 or 5 great pitchers. Plus we had great hitting. As a team we had a batting average over .340 with no weak spot in the lineup.”
As with any great team, there were more ingredients to the recipe than meet the eye. Team chemistry played a vital role in the production on the field.
“The kids got along. They did everything together, and they were all just good friends,” explained VanMeter.
One of the leaders on the team was hitting sensation Josh Crawford, and he talked about his experience as a senior on the squad.
“The relationships that we built as a team all throughout our playing careers separated us from other teams,” said Crawford.
“Most of us started together in Little League, and played together until we graduated. We had each other’s back in and off the field like no other team that I have ever been a part of. Looking back on it, it was pretty amazing.”
The Trojans started the season 7-0 knocking off Hedgesville on the road 6-4. Their 1st loss of the regular season happened against Greenbrier Christian Academy, a prep school team from Chesapeake Virginia in the Mingo Bay Classic.
The Trojans then rattled off 14 straight wins, highlighted by back-to-back victories over Musselman and Jefferson on April 24.
“When we beat Musselman and Jefferson back-to-back that was a special day for this team,” said VanMeter.
“After that Jefferson game, Coach Lowery told me, ‘You guys are good, and I’m talking state championship good.’”
High praise from a coach that knows a thing or 2 about winning state championships.
In the season finale, Hampshire came up on the wrong side of a 1-run contest losing 9-8 against Allegany in Cumberland.
The team finished the regular season with an overall record of 21-2 with an undefeated record against teams from West Virginia.
After a 6-day layoff, the Trojans lost the opening game of sectionals to Elkins, but rallied back to win the next 2 games to capture the sectional crown.
Back in 2013, the playoff format was 1-and-done in regionals with 4 teams competing. Hampshire hosted Buckhannon-Upshur in the regional semifinal and the Trojans broke the Buccaneers 11-1.
One moment in particular stood out as the highlight of the season for Coach VanMeter.
“Seeing all the people lined up on the hillside, just thinking about it gives me the chills. Hearing them cheer as we ran out on the field, it was an amazing experience.”
After beating the Bucs, the Trojans advanced to the regional championship where they were set to play Hedgesville. As luck would have it, the regional final location was predetermined before the season, so the Eagles hit jackpot as they held home field advantage.
The showdown was supposed to take place on Wednesday, May 22, but once the Trojans arrived to the field, a thunderstorm hit, and the game was postponed. Hampshire had to make a return voyage the following day with the game scheduled to play at 4 p.m.
A 7th-inning rally came up just short as the Trojans scored twice in the final inning to lose 4-3, ending their dreams of a state championship.
In baseball, only 4 teams went to the state tournament in 2013, which is important to keep in mind when comparing teams from different sports.
The Trojans finished in the top 8, and were not afforded the privilege of playing a 3-game series in the regional championship, which is customary now.
Need another reason why this team is top 10 all-time?
A ton of college athletes on the same team. Matt Maiers, the starting pitcher went on to play at Potomac State, Marshall and Fairmont State.
Maiers made 1st team all-state with stingy numbers on the mound including a 1.18 ERA, .264 OBP, 59.1 innings pitched, throwing 6 complete games for an 8-1 overall record.
Shane Ennis had an arm of electricity as he showed off his talents playing for WVU. Shane led the team with 68 strikeouts in 40 innings on the rubber, recording 8 saves and being named 1st team all-state.
“Matt Maiers was our top pitcher but Shane had the power arm,” described VanMeter.
Swinging the big stick was 1st baseman Josh Crawford who finished with all-state honors (2nd team), leading the team in batting average (.519), hits (42), doubles (14), walks (25), and OBP (.647).
“Josh Crawford is the best hitter I ever coached,” said Coach VanMeter.
Crawford earned several other honors as well being named the AMAC Player of the Year and Times News Area Player of the Year.
Crawford went on to play for the Catamounts at Potomac State while twin brother Garrett Crawford went on to play college ball for Johnson University in Tennessee.
David Delawder led the team in runs with 41, then took his talents to Keyser to play for the Catamounts, then went to Winchester to play for Shenandoah University.
Delawder was named to the all-state honorable mention list.
Dane Heavener was a terror on the basepaths with sprinter speed, swiping 18 bags to lead the team. Ethan Turner was a solid all-around player and then made his mark playing for Salem.
“This team was special and a large part of it goes out to the help I received from my assistant coaches; Bob Gunther, Clint Larrick, Brad Fout, Corey Haines, and Monte Fields all helped out,” Coach VanMeter acknowledged.
While the 2013 Hampshire Trojan baseball squad lost by an eyelash to the eventual state champion, the team is one for the books and certainly deserves a spot in the Top Ten list. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.