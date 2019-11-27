In light of the new classifications that were released by the WVSSAC which slotted Hampshire in class ‘AAA’ once again, I was intrigued to find out the correlation between enrollment and winning football games, so I put together a simplistic research study.
My hypothesis assumed the greater number of students would positively correlate with greater number of wins on the gridiron.
My conclusion?
There are more factors than simply enrollment numbers that matter to a team’s success, especially when analyzing football.
Other variables that might be considered impactful when it comes to wins would include economic factors, the population density surrounding the school, the financial welfare of the school district, the facilities available for training, the time commitment of travel to and from after school activities and the strength of the feeder youth programs that filter into each school zone
After inputting data dating back to the reclassification of 2012, I utilized a mathematical technique called the spearman rank-order correlation to determine score relationships.
The correlation coefficient r is a value indicating the degree of relationship between two sets of ranks. The following is the strength of relationship when analyzing the absolute value of r.
.00-.19 = very weak
.20-.39 = weak
.40-.59 = moderate
.60-.79 = strong
.80-1.0 = very strong
Using data from the WVSSAC and the fourseasonsfootball.com website, the information was inserted into Microsoft Excel which utilized the spearman rank correlation coefficient to test my hypothesis that more students correlated with more wins.
The analysis provided a slightly negative correlation (-0.05) with a weak significance. (r = 0.34).
Translated, that means school enrollment size has very little, if any, impact on the number of games won on the football field.
So what does this mean from a bird’s eye view?
Perhaps the WVSSAC should consider more than just enrollment data because there are other important variables when determining classifications. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.