While scanning through the WVSSAC Football Officials packet, I stumbled across some information that might be applicable to Hampshire High’s football program.
Did you know at the sub-varsity level, teams are permitted to compete in 8 player football contests in lieu of 11 player contests?
If both head coaches agree beforehand to play 8-player games, these contests are official and permitted by the WVSSAC.
According to Wayne Ryan, Assistant Executive Director of the WVSSAC, this was the inaugural season that 8-man football was an option for all sub-varsity level teams.
“I am not aware of the number of games that were changed from 11-man to 8-man football around the state, but I can safely say that for the first year there were not very many,” said Ryan.
In general, 8-man football rules are the same as 11-man football rules with the following modifications.
Rule 7a. At least five players should be on the line of scrimmage at the snap.
Rule 7c. Each player who at the snap was on the end of the scrimmage line (total of two) and each player who at the snap was behind the scrimmage line (total of three) is eligible to move the ball.
That's it. That's the list.
Well, someone has to get this trend started, and what better place than Hampshire to institute a policy that will regenerate interest in the football program and allow for competitions to be played with fewer kids required.
Let’s glance at the litany of benefits, and perhaps you will agree that 8 > 11, especially when trying to build a winning football culture in a region that currently lacks high participation numbers.
First off, 8-man football is explosive in nature, as bigger plays will happen with fewer kids on the field. More space, more points, more scores, more fun. In fact, teams that run spread or no huddle offenses (like Hampshire) installing an 8-man football JV team could be extremely advantageous.
High-scoring games and no-huddle offenses tend to attract larger crowds. Playing at a faster pace creates more excitement. With just one safety and fewer defensive linemen, skill players like receivers and running backs are primed for huge games. It’s not uncommon for 8-man teams to run the no-huddle offense and score more than 60 points in one night.
With participation in high school football dwindling across the Mountain State, it has become harder for schools to field full JV teams. The abundance of small towns and rural schools that are scattered throughout Appalachia make it difficult for institutions to keep JV football as a full time extra-curricular activity, especially with shrinking rosters.
During the 2019 campaign, Hampshire was forced to cancel 40% of their JV games due to a lack of players available and in 2018 80% of games were nixed due to lack of players.
Canceling games damages football programs on a variety of levels. First off, underclassmen fail to develop their skillset without any in-game experience. It is impossible to improve tackling techniques or route running when you simply don’t have the opportunity to play.
Fewer players required on the field means it’s easier to field a full JV roster. 8-man football only requires 16 starters on both sides of the ball while 11-man football requires 22 starters. Six less student-athletes are needed to fill roles when competing in 8-man football.
Another area of concern throughout the Hampshire football season was the high number of freshmen that were playing on the same field as upperclassman. Let’s be honest, freshman football players are not as physically mature as seniors. The decided physical advantage led to a host of injuries.
Hampshire was forced to start freshman and sophomores at the varsity level, players who otherwise might be spending time on the bench on Friday nights, then turn around and use those same players to compete in JV games just a few days later.
For example, the JV game against Fort Hill, Hampshire was forced to insert a kid at QB that had never played the position beforehand due to injuries that piled up and the lack of available depth.
This is not just an issue at the high school level. In 2018, the Capon Bridge Middle School football program was forced to combine with Romney due to a lack of players. This year, the 2019 Capon Bridge Bobcats scarcely eclipsed the minimum threshold for number of players required to field a team, and the Bobcats struggled mightily as they failed to win a game. Perhaps an 8-man squad at the middle school level would have been beneficial. 8-man teams help level the playing field for schools that lack numbers.
Overall the 2 biggest benefits of playing 8-man football is the ability to compete with fewer players on the roster and the increasing importance of player safety.
With 8-man JV football, the Trojans would require fewer kids on the roster to compete while simultaneously reducing the probability of injuries.
Now, go tell your math teacher and your accountant that you learned something today. 8 is greater than 11. o
