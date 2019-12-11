We’ve had several questions concerning the Christmas Festival of Lights, so I thought this would be a good time to try to provide some answers.
Why does Central Hampshire Park have to be closed so long for the Festival? If you’ve been to the Festival this year, you are aware that there are a lot of Christmas lights at the park. We contacted Santa and his elves about helping with the installation, but they seem to be quite busy this time of year. Kenny McBride and his crack maintenance crew (Kevin Combs, Charlie Corbin, Jack Flynn, and Eric Sions) do a fantastic job of putting up all the displays and running electricity to each one, but they are not miracle workers. In fact, Kenny was out at the park the afternoon before the Festival opened, just checking to make sure that everything was ready to go. We are sorry for any inconvenience the closing may cause, but we feel that the results are worth the inconvenience.
Why are some lights not on when I drive through? The displays are set on timers so somebody doesn’t have to go out there and turn each display on every night. The Festival runs from 5:30 until 10:00 each night, but we often go out early and open the gate. So, if you happen to drive through at 5:15, even though the gate is open, some of the displays may not have turned on yet. All are on by 5:30, and most turn off promptly at 10:00.
Why isn’t Santa there more than once? As I said before, Santa is very busy this time of year, so we could only book him for one night.
Why don’t you have a donation box at the Festival? We are pleased to offer this service to our community free of charge. We don’t want anyone to feel obligated in any way to give a donation in order to see the lights. If you want to contribute, the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive runs the entire month of January, and we will be happy to accept any donations you feel moved to contribute at that time, no matter how big or how small.
If you have any other questions regarding the Festival, please call us at (304) 822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or you can email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com anytime.
Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, Jan. 20, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and tubing times are as follows: Session A is 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.; Session B is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.; Session C is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Lift Ticket Only- $15; Lift Ticket Plus Ski Rental- $25; Lift Ticket Plus Snowboard Rental- $35; Tubing (All Sessions)- $8. In order to get the group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. All details on the loan from FNB Bank have been ironed out, and the financing is now in place. Kline Construction of Augusta is drawing the blueprints for the interior, and they should be completed by the middle of December. Once we have the blueprints in hand, work will begin in earnest on the interior of the building.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including: 4-H Camp, weddings, wedding receptions, business meetings, business conferences, family reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, retreats, camps for organizations, anniversary celebrations, craft shows, class reunions, holiday celebrations and picnics.
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Rentals at Old CBMS
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and four classrooms at Old CBMS. Since then, we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility. Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym and a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 164 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make OCBMS a first-class facility, and it is now available for the public to rent. If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $25 per hour. If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $35 per hour. The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings. All proceeds from rentals will go toward improvements and repairs on the OCBMS facility.
To reserve these facilities, email HCP&R at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, or call us at (304) 822-7300. Get your reservation in early so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. ο
