The only team to lay claim to a national championship in the Top 10 list is the West Virginia School for the Deaf Lions, as they were awarded the deaf national championship in football in 1956.
Unfortunately, the press given to the Lions back in the 50’s was limited therefore stats and box scores are hard to come by.
Why did the ’56 Lions deserve to make the top ten?
The deaf national championship certainly secures them a spot on this list, as the Lions were excellent in the late 50’s under head coach Donald Bullock. But the story is even more impressive if you look at the team Coach Bullock inherited during his first year at the helm in 1954.
The background
Let’s look back at the squad under Glenn Hawkins. In 1952 the WVSD went (0-7) getting blown out by 3 or more touchdowns in 6 out of 7 games. It wasn’t any prettier in 1953 as the Lions once again went (0-7), losing by double digits in every contest that season.
Coach Hawkins stepped down after the ’53 season and Coach Donald Bullock was hired to rejuvenate the program.
In his first game on the sidelines in 1954, Coach Bullock took his team on a road trip to the brand new public school in Oakland, Md. to play against Southern Garrett. The game ended in a 6-6 tie, stopping a 14 game losing streak. That was the highlight for the Lions in ’54 as they finished the season (0-8-1). Things began to improve under Coach Bullock in ’55 as the team managed to finally earn a checkmark in the win column. Dating back to a 27-20 victory over Romney in November of 1951, the Lions went 26 straight games without a win.
That streak was snapped in October of 1955 when the Lions upended the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 32-6 at Institution Field in Romney. The Lions finished the season with a (2-6) record.
The dream season
One season removed from a 26-game winless streak, the Lions entered the ’56 season with a whole new sense of confidence.
The first test of the season came against one of the best squads in the area: Petersburg. The Vikings beat the Lions 31-18 and went on to finish the ’56 season with an (8-1) overall record. The Vikings new head coach, Honey Crites, won Panhandle “Coach of the Year” honors after taking over the program from former coach Jess Riggleman who accepted a job at Shepherd University.
The Vikings lone loss came against powerhouse Keyser 18-13 on Stayman Field in early November. Tack Clark’s Golden Tornado went (11-0) and won the state championship, shutting out Mullens 12-0 in the title game, which was played in Beckley.
The rest of the 1956 season went unblemished for the Lions as they won the next 7 games. The Lions gave up 31 points in their opening loss against Petersburg but only coughed up 32 points combined in the remaining 7 games.
The first win of the season was a 40-6 stomping of Southern Garrett in Oakland.
The following week, the defense flexed their muscles, shutting out Franklin 38-0 at Institution Field.
Circleville was the next victim on the schedule as the Lions won convincingly 52-0.
By far the biggest game on the schedule for WVSD was the homecoming affair held in Romney on Saturday October 20 against the American School for the Deaf out of Hartford, Connecticut (American is the oldest permanent school for the deaf in the United States).
The Tigers knocked off the Lions 14-7 the previous season in Hartford, but revenge was sweet in ’56 as the Lions dismantled the American School 46-6.
WVSD’s big John Popovich was the shining star of the game scoring 4 touchdowns to lead all scorers. The other 3 touchdowns were made by Larry Jones of Dunbar, William Trader of Folsom, and Charles Buemi of Huntington.
Midway through October, sports reporter Brad Ansel noted, “Some of the local fans who are good judges of talent tell us that the Deaf School’s Charley Buemi is one of the finest athletes to hit the valley in many years. At the present time, his 66 football points scored is probably leading the state and we understand the boy is just as good in basketball. One coach tells us that the boys at the Institution will have a powerhouse on the hardwoods this winter. We might add that their football team is not doing bad.”
The final home game of the season for the Lions was a 13-7 victory over the Ridgeley Blackhawks, a team they lost to 27-6 in 1955.
With 2 games left on the schedule, the WVSD had accumulated a (5-1) record with 2 deaf powerhouse squads to close out the season on the road.
On Saturday November 3, the West Virginia School for the Deaf defeated the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus Ohio by the score of 45-0, to extend the Lions winning streak to 6 games.
The final game of the season came against the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia and the Lions hammered the kids from eastern Pa. by the score of 46-13.
After the win, the Lions were declared the 1956 Deaf National Champions.
Although the Lions won the deaf national championship in 1956, there were better teams to come in the late 50’s for Coach Bullock.
Starters on the 1956 team included: C. Buemi, J. Popovich, V. Devericks, L. Jones, E. Smith, B. McCoy, W. Trader, R. Moon, W. Taylor, B. Brooks, J. Brewster, R. Wood, C. Collins, C. Moyers, and L. Adkins.
(Subs) K. Hartman, R. Burdette, D. Jones, H. Hamlin, J. Deremer, T. Stollings.
(Managers) A. Maust, F. Criss, H. Wiley. Head coach Don Bullock, assistant coach W.D. Swaim, E.E. Shipman Principal.
