Trojans rally for epic comeback over Hedgesville at regionals
SUNRISE SUMMIT — When the ball kissed off the hardwood for the 15th and final point in the 5th set of the semi-final match against Hedgesville; players, coaches and fans draped in green and white leaped towards the heavens as Hampshire tasted regional victory for the first time this century to clinch a berth into the state tournament.
“I just stood there in shock because I couldn’t believe that we are going to states,” said senior Taylor Richman who tallied an ace on the final serve.
“Every step of that game felt so familiar. I lived through almost that same exact match about five years ago,” said Trojan Head Coach Megan Fuller.
“On game point when it was 14-11 I was still calculating how many mistakes we might afford to make and still make it the match point first. Hedgesville hadn't allowed a tremendous amount of aces so to end the game with one was a bit of a shock.”
The upset victory was even more improbable as Hedgesville won the 1st two sets in convincing fashion (25-17) and (25-21).
Trailing 2-0 and 1 set away from elimination, Coach Fuller attempted to rally the squad recalling a similar game nearly 5 years ago.
“I lived through almost that same exact match about five years ago. I told them that one of the best matches I had ever been a part of was played in that very gym in the exact same set of circumstances and that this time we were going to seize the opportunity to come out on the other side. We reassured them that they knew what they needed to about Hedgesville to stop them and I think they just strengthened the game plan with every set.”
Coach Fuller was right, this team was different and this team refused to give up.
Hampshire found momentum midway through the 3rd set and came away with a (25-21) win. In the 4th set, it was a nerve wratcking back and forth affair but the Trojans were able to pull through when it meant the most winning (26-24) to tie the match at 2-2 and force a 5th set.
In the 5th set the Trojans jumped out to an early advantage and maintained their lead until the final point when Richman aced the 15 point to win (15-11).
“The key to beating Hedgesville was never giving up and fighting all the way to the end,” said senior Corin Brinker.
Another key was the offensive chemistry between setter Lainee Selan, middle hitter Renee Killough, and outside hitter Corin Brinker.
“They have just really gotten to understand each other and their reactions during play,” said Fuller.
“As important as it is to know your opponents it is as important, if not more so, to know your teammates. When you find that rhythm with each other and can count on consistency from the person beside, in front or behind you it makes everyone on the floor more comfortable. We just happened to hit that stride at exactly the right time.”
While the offense is a thing of beauty to witness firsthand, perhaps the biggest improvement for the Trojans this season has been on the defensive side.
The team went without a designated libero throughout the season but once the playoffs hit, Fuller inserted Taylor Richman into that role.
“Taylor has a very calm serve receive presence and changing her jersey didn't necessarily mean that we had to use her any differently, but that we could if it became necessary,” explained Fuller.
This is the first time in Coach Fuller’s 18-year stint as head coach that the Trojans are state bound. The last time Hampshire made an appearance at states was in the year 2000. Capital clawed past the Trojans 3-0 in that affair.
With their ticket already punched for Charleston, Hampshire was set to play against perennial powerhouse Musselman for the regional title.
Before facing Musselman, Fuller smiled and looked at her team and said, “Just go out there and have fun.”
Although the Applemen won 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-20), there was little disappointment considering Hampshire was heading to the state capital.
“We have done great this year because we are more like a family and we push to be more together and that's what carried us throughout the season,” said senior Ella Staley.
The 2019 season continues this Friday as the Trojans earned the #6 seed and will take on #3 St. Albans in the first round of the playoffs.
The Red Dragons have compiled an excellent record of (36-12-3) this season and finished runner-up in region III to powerhouse George Washington.
“I expect us to go out there and compete,” commented senior Kaley McDermeit.
“We will not go out there and let other teams walk all over us.”
So what will it take for the Trojans to knock off a team like St. Albans?
“We will need to continue to have consistent, tough serving,” Fuller stated.
“We will need to key in on their top hitters and stay fluid on defense. I think we have found some confidence in adding variety in our hits and hopefully realized how effective moving the ball around can be. As long as you keep a defense guessing you will stay competitive.”
The Trojans will play at the Charleston Civic Center on Friday, Nov. 15, immediately following the conclusion of the George Washington vs. University contest that is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. o
