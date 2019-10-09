Venison Workshop 101
WVU Extension will be holding a Venison 101 workshop Friday, Oct. 11 starting at 6 p.m. at Eastern Community College. We will be learning about venison processing like canning and dehydrating, freezings and carcass breakdown, gutting, skinning plus sampling recipes. We will also be talking about herd health and deer herd management strategies. Please rsvp to the extension office at 304-530-0273 or email me at alexandria.straight@mail.wvu.edu
Bobcats fall to East Hardy
The Capon Bridge football team was kept off the scoreboard against East Hardy on Wednesday losing 28-0. The Bobcats (0-4) look to pick up their first victory of the season against Petersburg today in Capon Bridge with kickoff at 4 p.m.
Pioneers hang on for win over Petersburg
The Romney Pioneer football team jumped out to a 38-16 lead by halftime and was able to fight off a Viking comeback in the 2nd half to win the game 38-30 to improve to (4-1) overall on the season. Romney QB Jensen Fields hit pay dirt twice while RB Tyrique Powell finished with 2 receiving touchdowns. Thomas Rainey added a touchdown reception as well. Next up for Romney is a home game on Thursday Oct. 10 against Moorefield with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
CB Volleyball
Paw Paw vs Capon Bridge B team
Set 1: 19-25 Paw Paw
Set 2: 25-17 Capon Bridge
Set 3: 25-9 Capon Bridge
A team
Set 1: 26-24 Paw Paw
Set 2: 25-22 Capon Bridge
Set 3: 25-14 Capon Bridge
Capon Bridge vs Charlestown A team
Set 1: 26-24 Capon Bridge
Set 2: 25-20 Capon Bridge
Capon Bridge vs Shepherdstown A team
Set 1: 25-13 Capon Bridge
Set 2: 25-17 Capon Bridge
HHS Softball raises funds
At the Ball Tournament the Trojans held an auction and bake sale and the girls raised $600 for the HHS softball team
Rams run over Mini-T’s
The Southern Rams beat the Hampshire Mini-T’s ‘A’ team 41-6. Ayden Bloomquist threw a 70-yard touchdown to Trevor Roof for the only score of the day. The Hampshire ‘B’ team took the Rams to overtime before dropping the contest 13-6. Carder Laffey hit paydirt on a 37-yard run for Hampshire. The Mini-T’s ‘C’ team lost 29-6. Brayden Doman scored the only touchdown for Hampshire on a 40-yard run. The Flag team lost to the Rams 30-15. Max Voit and Bradley Evans scored for the Mini-T’s. Next up are the final games of the regular season against the Cumberland Saints on Saturday.
Bengals B-team gets the win over Fauquier Falcons 25-0
Landon Eversole lead the offensive attack with 3 rushing touchdowns (35, 8, 12) and threw an extra point pass to David White. Sean King added an interception and took it 37 yards to the house for a pick-6. Adam Riggleman recovered a fumble that set up a Landon Eversole rushing touchdown. The Bengals D-team lost 33-0 to the Winchester Jets while the C-team lost 39-12 to a well-coached undefeated Winchester Cowboys team. Rennick Billmeyer and Trey Jenkins scored for the Bengals. On Saturday, the Bengals travel to Front Royal to play the Redskins, Eagles, and Cougars.
Girls youth softball in Hampshire County Meeting
As most of you know, the opportunity for girls softball in Hampshire County is limited. We have an opportunity to start girls softball in Hampshire County with the assistance of Frankfort Youth Softball. G.T. Parsons will be hosting a meeting Friday, Nov. 8th at 7 p.m. at the Romney Fire Company. We need to see the interest before we can move forward with this for Spring 2020. Representatives from Frankfort Youth Softball will be at the meeting to answer questions. This is a great opportunity for the girls of Hampshire County to be able to start at a young age and play competitive softball from the age of 4 to 17. This will be a way to start something dedicated to the growth and development of girls softball in Hampshire County.
Romney MS Invite
Boys team results: 1st Romney, 2nd Capon Bridge
Individual results: 2nd Caleb Vandevander, 3rd Brady Stump, 4th Garrett McDermeit, 7th Carter Pyles, 8th Caden Davis, 15th Cyrus Chaney
Girls team results: 1st Capon Bridge, 2nd Warm Springs, 3rd Romney
Individual results: 9th Lexi Lee, 13th McKenna Cook, 14th Kierra Westfall, 17th Paige Voit, 21st Piper Dawson, 22nd Abby Handy
