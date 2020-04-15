MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is extending the priority season ticket request deadline from May 1 to June 1.
In addition, the Mountaineer Ticket Office also is offering a new extended payment plan option for 2020 football season tickets. Fans who sign up through their season ticket renewal application at WVUGAME.com by June 1 can pay for their season tickets in three installments this summer. Dates for installments to be charged as part of the new payment plan will be June 15, July 15 and Aug. 17.
Due to ticket printing and shipping deadlines, fans who enroll in the extended payment plan will have their tickets delivered digitally via the email address associated with their season ticket account and will not receive printed/hard tickets for the upcoming season.
“As we continue to monitor the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, we are keeping the health and well-being of all our fans and season ticket holders in mind,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Given that, we are extending the priority season ticket request deadline to June 1 and offering an additional payment plan option to allow our fans more flexibility as we navigate these trying times together.”
In conjunction with the extended season ticket deadline, the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) is also offering extended payment plan options for the MAC gift component of the season ticket transaction. MAC members are encouraged to pay their MAC gift in full by the new June 1 deadline, or notify the MAC of their interest in enrolling in a payment plan. All payment plans will be run on the first business day of each month and must be completed by Sept. 1.
If interested in getting your account enrolled, please contact the MAC office at 1-800-433-2072 or via email at mac@mail.wvu.edu and a MAC representative will be in contact to facilitate enrollment in a payment plan.
Renewing WVU faculty and staff members also have a payroll deduction option, for season tickets and/or the MAC contribution. Faculty and staff can enroll through the season ticket information they were mailed earlier this spring.
Premium seat tickets, including field box, suites and Touchdown Terrace, are not eligible for the extended payment plan option.
MAC members for 2019 and 2020 and 2019 football season ticket holders still have the first opportunity to request tickets to be seated in WVU’s allotment for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 5, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.
Credit cards will be the only accepted form of payment. Credit cards will not be charged until the May 1 priority deadline for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Fans with no MAC priority status and the general public can still order tickets in the upper level with the option to request an upgrade at WVUGAME.com.
Fans with questions about WVU football season tickets, the extended payment plan option or the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office via email at WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME and leaving a voice mail message. Mountaineer Ticket Office employees will respond to emails and return calls as promptly as possible. o
