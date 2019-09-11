Trojan boys undergo week of extremes
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Hampshire boys soccer squad was a tale of 2 opposites last week as the team hit the ceiling in their match against Berkeley Springs but then turned around and crashed to the floor against Washington.
The week started off with an impressive 10-1 clobbering of the Indians and Coach Shawn Healy was pleased with the performance. “We controlled the game with possession against Berkeley Springs, holding the ball 65% of the time,” explained Healy.
“We connected a lot of passes and were able to finish in the nets all night. We were able to a look at a few of our freshmen in extensive minutes and that’s always a positive.”
The floodgates opened for the Trojan offense as they poured in double-digit goals led by the sniper Andrew Strawn, who blasted 4 goals and extended his scoring streak to 5 games.
Colin Hott found the back of the net twice, while Brady Pyles, Burt Gayleard, David Alkire, and Austin Voit each chipped in a goal.
While Dr. Jekyll showed up to play Berkeley Springs, Edward Hyde came to play against Washington as the Trojans lost 9-0.
“We turned the ball over in the mid field the entire game,” said Healy.
“We were unable to contain their forwards and got beat in a foot race on multiple through balls. We were out manned, out powered, and out played. Simply.”
The shutout marked the end of Andrew Strawn’s goal per game streak (5) and brought the Hampshire record to (2-3-1) on the season.
With 1/3 of the season behind them, Coach Healy is disappointed in the performances so far.
“We have to find consistency and maintain possession more. We are growing and still have work to do.”
The Trojans looked to get back on track last night with a home game against Fort Hill. (Game results posted on Facebook/Twitter). On Thursday, Sept. 12, Hampshire hits the road to test their skills against Martinsburg, hoping that Dr. Jekyll reappears. o
