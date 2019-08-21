Trojans look out of sync against James Wood
SUNRISE SUMMIT — “That one is on me,” Coach Rule told his group of guys as they huddled in the south endzone after a thorough thumping by James Wood in a scrimmage last Friday.
“I know we got a lot to work on, and I promise we will get better,” Rule pledged to his team.
The first offensive play for the Trojans was a microcosm of the contest as there was confusion calling the play followed by a tackle in the backfield for a loss.
The James Wood offense moved the ball efficiently down the field while the Colonial defense kept Hampshire off the scoreboard.
Leading up to the scrimmage there were some bumps in the road in terms of practice last week as weather and SSAC rules did not allow the team to maximize time in pads.
“As far as our practices last week, our first day of contact was Tuesday, and Wednesday we went lighter and focused on offense not expecting that on Thursday we wouldn’t be able to get on the field because of the lightning in the surrounding areas,” explained Coach Rule.
Another day of live contact may have helped the Trojans as the team struggled to wrap guys up with a lot of diving missed attempts when trying to tackle Colonial ball carriers.
Although no score was kept officially, James Wood was able to visit paydirt multiple times while Hampshire failed to get within field goal range.
After practice on Monday Coach Rule noted that some changes have been made in terms of blocking on the offensive line and focusing on getting the ball spotted quickly and getting the play off faster.
“We were running 3 different groups at practice but now we are going to just run with 2, while also making some slight changes in personnel and trying to speed up the tempo.”
Perhaps another reason the Trojans struggled offensively was the play calling lacked complexity.
“We were very vanilla,” explained Rule.
“We talked beforehand about what plays we wanted to run and we were more concerned with evaluating little things like whether the running back would be able to choose the right hole or how well our offensive line would mesh together.”
Changes were made on the defensive side of the football as well, as the Colonial’s had a field day tossing the pigskin all over the gridiron.
“We shifted some guys around in practice today and will continue teaching the fundamentals and coverage responsibilities,” Rule said.
While the scrimmage might feel like all doom and gloom, Coach Rule feels there were some positives after watching the film.
“There were several plays that were there and when you watch where the ball was supposed to go and just 1 man misses his block, the whole play gets ruined because of a missed block. If they make those blocks then we have big runs.”
Coach Rule is confident that the more opportunity to practice in pads will eliminate some of the mistakes seen at Rannells Field on Friday night.
Next up for the Trojans is a road scrimmage against John Handley on Thursday, Aug. 22 with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.
So what does Rule expect to see from the Judges?
“I watched them on film and they run a 5-2 defense and offensively they have some athletes so they will try to get the ball out in space, or they will try to pound you because they have numbers that allow them to do so. But honestly we are more worried about ourselves and once we take care of ourselves then everything else will work itself out.”
For updates on the action from Winchester, follow the Hampshire Review on Facebook or on Twitter as a short scrimmage recap and photos will be shared from the contest on Thursday evening. o
