Hampshire Trojan baseball spaghetti dinner

The HHS baseball squad is hosting a spaghetti dinner in the Hampshire High cafeteria on Sunday Feb. 9 from 1 – 4 p.m. The price is a donation to the team. Meal expenses sponsored by Loy’s Farms. All proceeds support Hampshire Trojans baseball.

 

Capon Bridge girls basketball results

8th Grade  

CBMS 30 

Pendleton Co. 25

Izzy Blomquist 12 pts, 4 steals

Jaden Kerns 5 pts

Dani Knight  6 pts

Dakota Strawderman 7 pts, 5 rebounds

Record 5-0

 

7th Grade

CBMS 26 

Pendleton Co. 24

Jaleigh Dixon 9

Kora McBride  11

Aubrey Fultz  2

Della Knight  2

Ava Call  2

Record 2-2

 

8th Grade

CBMS 41

Petersburg 26

Izzy Blomquist 23 pts, 3 steals

Jaden Kerns 4 steals

Hailee Jenkins 4 pts

Dani Knight 3 pts, 5 rebounds

Dakota Strawderman 9 pts, 10 rebounds

Kora McBride 2 pts

Record 6-0

 

7th Grade 

CBMS 24

Petersburg 28

Jaleigh Dixon 5 pts

Kora McBride 7 pts

Aubrey Fultz 3 pts

Della Knight 8 pts

Ava Call 1 pt

Record 2-3

Capon Bridge boys knock off Pendleton

The Bobcat basketball team defeated Pendleton County on Monday night 43-33. Dylan Streisel led the team with 16 points and JJ Charlton tossed in 13 points. The Bobcats improve their record to 3-3 on the season.

 

Paw Paw girls basketball results

Paw Paw 12

Union 58

Hannah Deschenes and Hana Hendrickson led the Pirates with 4 points and 5 rebounds each. Trista Abrell added 2 points and 1 rebound and Halle Galliher added 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Paw Paw 13

JCA 47

Halle Galliher led the Pirates with 8 points, 9 rebounds while Trista Abrell added 5 points and 7 rebounds.

 

Pirates defeat Calvary Christian

The Paw Paw boys basketball team knocked off Calvary Christian last week 49-48 behind the outstanding efforts of Dylan Moreland and Coby Ridgeway who finished with 18 and 11 points respectively. Logan King also finished in double digits for the Pirates scoring 10 points and grabbing 4 rebounds. Johnny Rodriguez added 6 points to Paw Paw’s total. Ethan Adams and Ashby Whitacre led the Calvary Christian scoring attack finishing with 10 and 17 points respectively.

 

Hampshire tennis coach position open

The Hampshire High tennis team is seeking a head coach for the 2020 season. Qualifications include a valid West Virginia teaching license as outlined in the job description. The employment term is for the season of the sport. Persons applying for this job should submit a SearchSoft Online Job Application (new applicants only). More information can be found at http://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/index.aspx

 

HCYSL Registration is Open

Registration for Spring 2020 Soccer is now open. Deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Visit HCYSL.com to register. $10 for returning Fall 2019 players and $60 for new registrations. $25 for new uniforms.

Hampshire County Little League registration

Registration for 2020 Baseball has officially began. Register by 1/25 and save money. Regular fee is $60 and siblings are $40. From 1/26 to 2/2 both rates increase by $10.  https://www.hampshirelittleleague.com/

Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)

Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County.  Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills.  Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.