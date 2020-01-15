Hampshire Trojan baseball spaghetti dinner
The HHS baseball squad is hosting a spaghetti dinner in the Hampshire High cafeteria on Sunday Feb. 9 from 1 – 4 p.m. The price is a donation to the team. Meal expenses sponsored by Loy’s Farms. All proceeds support Hampshire Trojans baseball.
Capon Bridge girls basketball results
8th Grade
CBMS 30
Pendleton Co. 25
Izzy Blomquist 12 pts, 4 steals
Jaden Kerns 5 pts
Dani Knight 6 pts
Dakota Strawderman 7 pts, 5 rebounds
Record 5-0
7th Grade
CBMS 26
Pendleton Co. 24
Jaleigh Dixon 9
Kora McBride 11
Aubrey Fultz 2
Della Knight 2
Ava Call 2
Record 2-2
8th Grade
CBMS 41
Petersburg 26
Izzy Blomquist 23 pts, 3 steals
Jaden Kerns 4 steals
Hailee Jenkins 4 pts
Dani Knight 3 pts, 5 rebounds
Dakota Strawderman 9 pts, 10 rebounds
Kora McBride 2 pts
Record 6-0
7th Grade
CBMS 24
Petersburg 28
Jaleigh Dixon 5 pts
Kora McBride 7 pts
Aubrey Fultz 3 pts
Della Knight 8 pts
Ava Call 1 pt
Record 2-3
Capon Bridge boys knock off Pendleton
The Bobcat basketball team defeated Pendleton County on Monday night 43-33. Dylan Streisel led the team with 16 points and JJ Charlton tossed in 13 points. The Bobcats improve their record to 3-3 on the season.
Paw Paw girls basketball results
Paw Paw 12
Union 58
Hannah Deschenes and Hana Hendrickson led the Pirates with 4 points and 5 rebounds each. Trista Abrell added 2 points and 1 rebound and Halle Galliher added 2 points and 3 rebounds.
Paw Paw 13
JCA 47
Halle Galliher led the Pirates with 8 points, 9 rebounds while Trista Abrell added 5 points and 7 rebounds.
Pirates defeat Calvary Christian
The Paw Paw boys basketball team knocked off Calvary Christian last week 49-48 behind the outstanding efforts of Dylan Moreland and Coby Ridgeway who finished with 18 and 11 points respectively. Logan King also finished in double digits for the Pirates scoring 10 points and grabbing 4 rebounds. Johnny Rodriguez added 6 points to Paw Paw’s total. Ethan Adams and Ashby Whitacre led the Calvary Christian scoring attack finishing with 10 and 17 points respectively.
Hampshire tennis coach position open
The Hampshire High tennis team is seeking a head coach for the 2020 season. Qualifications include a valid West Virginia teaching license as outlined in the job description. The employment term is for the season of the sport. Persons applying for this job should submit a SearchSoft Online Job Application (new applicants only). More information can be found at http://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/index.aspx
HCYSL Registration is Open
Registration for Spring 2020 Soccer is now open. Deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Visit HCYSL.com to register. $10 for returning Fall 2019 players and $60 for new registrations. $25 for new uniforms.
Hampshire County Little League registration
Registration for 2020 Baseball has officially began. Register by 1/25 and save money. Regular fee is $60 and siblings are $40. From 1/26 to 2/2 both rates increase by $10. https://www.hampshirelittleleague.com/
Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)
Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County. Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills. Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.
