The 2020 Kisses in Winter Ball was an overwhelming success.  Sponsored by the Romney Rotary Club in conjunction with Trojan Athletic Association (TAA) volunteers, the event raised nearly $17,000 after expenses.  These proceeds were donated to the TAA on Wednesday at the Rotary Meeting.  Accepting the check for the TAA are Trey Stewart and John Hicks.  Presenting the check for Romney Rotary are Trina Cox and Lawrence Foley.  These proceeds will be used to fund the after-school athletic bus, to support state level athletes, to purchase athletic equipment and to support the work of our HHS Athletic Trainer.  Thank you to all who organized, donated and supported this year’s event.

