There truly is no better time to be living in West Virginia than right now. Take a look around and you’ll start to see the trees showing hints of color. Soon, an array of colorful yellow, orange, and red trees dotting the hillsides is what you’ll see. Every fall the leaves start showing their true colors but, did you ever wonder why they do this?
It’s a term called photoperiodism which basically means the shortening of the days and less daylight. The trees switch from making their food from the suns energy thru their lush green leaves, a process known as photosynthesis, to up taking nutrients from their roots.
All leaves on trees contain 3 types of color pigments: chlorophyll, carotenoids, and anthocyanins. During the summer months when the days are the longest, the leaves use chlorophyll to carry out photosynthesis and are green in color. Hence the reason why the leaves are green during the growing season when daylight is most prevalent.
Carotenoids produce the yellow, orange, and brown colors while anthocyanins are responsible for the purples, reds, and bronze colors you will see in the weeks to come. Both of these pigments are present in the summer but are hidden by the green pigment of chlorophyll.
So, not to bore you with all of those big words how do they actually go from green to the gorgeous shades of reds, yellows, and orange? The veins in the leaves start to constrict thus decreasing the flow of water and nutrients that run through the veins from the leaf to the tree. The tree starts to go dormant preparing for shorter days and gets its food through its roots during the winter months.
In September into October chlorophyll production slows and the other pigments in the leaves start to show. The green pigment in result gets taken over by the other two. The colors in different tree species vary do to whatever color pigment they contain more of, carotenoids or anthocyanins.
Weather can play a factor into how vibrant and how long the colors will last. During drought years the leaves tend to wither and drop faster. Prime conditions for good leaf peeping years are when there is some rain during the late summer months in which makes the leaves more colorful and hold on longer. Heavy frost will kill the cells and the leaves will turn brown immediately.
Trees at higher elevations tend to show their colors first. That’s one reason I like to head towards the Scenic Highway, Seneca Rocks, and the Canaan Valley areas during early fall. Photoperiodism not only controls when the leaves start to change color, but also determines when they start flowering and breaking out of the buds in the spring.
This fall while you’re out and about taking in the spectacular scenery and vibrant colors that take over the landscape, remember photoperiodism is the reason they do this. It’s nature’s way of doing things and plants aren’t the only organisms affected by it. Photoperiodism is important to deer hunters also.
As the days become shorter, this increases testosterone levels in bucks and causes the does to come into heat, or estrus, and be ready to breed. Most breeding takes place just before and during the peak of the rut. Normally, the peak of the rut takes place around Veterans Day weekend and lasts into the first week of buck season. Any time after Halloween is a good time to be in the woods to witness rutting behavior.
The post rut occurs in mid-December when some of the yearling deer come into estrus. So breeding takes place from November through the end of December. During the rut if you hunt where the does are hanging out long enough, chances are a buck won’t be too far behind. Hunting natural funnels and deer travel ways are other great places to set up. Low gaps, hollows and points coming together, areas were the terrain forces deer to travel a certain way are good examples of natural funnels.
Fall is no doubt my favorite time of the year and the best time to be roaming the hills and hollows of WV. Hunting season has officially begun with the squirrel season opener on September 14. The archery and crossbow seasons opened on Saturday, September 28. Be sure to check the 2019-2020 hunting regulations before venturing out. Good luck, stay safe and enjoy the colorful landscape because it won’t last long. o
