SUNRISE SUMMIT — Bishop Walsh came out with a bang on Saturday afternoon scoring goals at will and knocking off Hampshire by a score of 6-1.
Andrew Strawn scored the lone goal for the Trojans using his forehead to knock the ball into the net off a corner kick set piece delivered by Austin Voit.
Although the strategy was to come out blazing fast, Hampshire simply failed to execute the game plan according to Coach Shawn Healy.
“We were unable to generate any real push offensively and we turned the ball over way to much in the midfield.”
Bishop Walsh jumped out to a quick 2-0 before Hampshire responded with a goal by Strawn, but from that point forward it was all Spartans.
Although the score was lopsided 6-1, the Trojans did do a few things well.
“We were able to execute a nice goal on a corner kick and we did out possess them 55-45 according to HUDL analytics,” said Coach Healy.
During the offseason the Trojans captured the Coldwell Banker Classic Championship in Keyser using aggressive play in the field combined with a fluid chemistry, however, in the opening game of the season that was not on display.
“We definitely were not playing aggressive and we definitely weren’t going after it like we have been all offseason. I don’t understand why we chose to come out like that in our home opener,” commented Coach Healy after the game.
The Hampshire JV team tied BW 3-3 with 2 goals from Hunter Macmanaway while Dominic Strawn added a goal of his own.
The Trojans were back in action last night with a game vs. a tough Frankfort squad. Tonight Hampshire hits the road for a game starting at 7 p.m. against Mineral County foe Keyser. On Sept. 3 the Trojans head to Spring Mills to test their skills against the Cardinals with kickoff at 7 p.m. o
